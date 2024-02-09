Next-Gen Stroke Revascularization Catheter Improves Navigation and Access to Clots in Challenging Anatomical Conditions

Acute ischemic strokes, which constitute 85% of all stroke occurrences globally, can be treated using aspiration catheters during thrombectomy procedures. These catheters enable physicians to either directly remove a blood clot or use the catheter alongside a stent retriever to restore blood flow in the brain. However, about half of these procedures encounter challenges due to factors like complex anatomy, which can affect clot access, procedure duration, success in recanalization, and overall clinical outcomes. Now, an innovative catheter designed for the revascularization of patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke can assist physicians by improving navigation and access to clots, even in challenging anatomical conditions. It skillfully navigates to the occlusion sites, and accesses and engages with the clots for aspiration, thereby quickly restoring blood flow in the patient’s brain, which can be critical for patient survival.

CERENOVUS, Inc. (Irvine, CA, USA), part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, has launched CEREGLIDE 71 Intermediate Catheter, a next-generation intermediate catheter featuring TruCourse Technology for increased flexibility. The CEREGLIDE 71 Intermediate Catheter is the latest addition to the planned CEREGLIDE family of catheters within the CERENOVUS stroke solutions portfolio. It is optimized for effective direct aspiration and for delivering compatible stent retrievers, including the EMBOTRAP III Revascularization Device, into the neurovasculature. The CEREGLIDE 71 Intermediate Catheter with TruCourse offers physicians optimal compatibility, durable delivery, and reliable trackability during thrombectomy procedures.

The devices in the CERENOVUS stroke solutions portfolio are developed using insights from the company’s Neuro Thromboembolic Initiative (NTI), leveraging expert stroke science. These products undergo testing in models that mimic real-world scenarios, aiming to address unmet clinical needs. The CEREGLIDE 71 Intermediate Catheter will also be incorporated into the next phase of the CERENOVUS EXCELLENT Registry. This real-world registry focuses on studying the removal of stroke-inducing blood clots through mechanical thrombectomy.

“CEREGLIDE 71 Intermediate Catheter is specifically designed to glide through challenging anatomical conditions,” said Mark Dickinson, Worldwide President, CERENOVUS. “Developed through robust research and clinical insights, our team designed a catheter for physicians that addresses unmet clinical needs by providing reliable trackability, durable delivery and the versatility for both direct aspiration and stent-retriever use – even in the most challenging anatomical conditions.”