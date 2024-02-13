Novel Rapid Exchange Microcatheter Features Smallest Tip Leading Edge for High Penetration Force

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a non-surgical method used to address blockages in coronary arteries by opening up narrowed or obstructed sections, thus restoring blood flow to the heart. An essential component for successful PCI is the coronary angioplasty guidewire (CAG). These guidewires comprise a central core, a distal tip, covering, and coating, with the weight or load of the tip (tip load) being a critical feature for their design and application. Now, a novel rapid exchange microcatheter has been developed to easily enhance guidewire support during PCIs.

The Micro Rx catheter from Interventional Medical Device Solutions (IMDS, Roden, The Netherlands) features a reinforced distal shaft with a core wire positioned between two layers of braids, ensuring optimal push transfer. Its tapered tip, which boasts the market's smallest leading edge, is designed for high penetration force. The Micro Rx catheter also includes a Proximal-End-Stop engineered to allow easy integration with a guide extension catheter for additional support. This catheter offers strong support and a low profile, ensuring precise tip control for coronary guidewires in complex lesions. Its design provides the convenience of not having to replace the over-the-wire (OTW) catheter after crossing challenging lesions, a significant advantage in modern cath labs where 190 cm wires are commonly used.

The Micro Rx catheter is specifically designed to navigate complex vascular anatomies, such as tortuous vessels and highly stenosed lesions while prioritizing ease of use. By eliminating the need for trapping, this catheter reduces the risk of vascular trauma and shortens the duration of patient exposure to the catheterization lab and its associated risks. It is especially beneficial for non-chronic total occlusion (CTO) operators treating complex anatomies. BIOTRONIK (Berlin, Germany) is the exclusive distributor of this state-of-the-art device. The Micro Rx catheter is currently available in the United States and will be available in Canada in March 2024. This is the fourth IMDS product to be introduced by BIOTRONIK to the U.S. market and adds to a notable portfolio that includes the NHancer Rx, TrapIT, and ReCross catheters.

"IMDS has invested its expertise and dedication into the development of the Micro Rx catheter, with a specific focus on alleviating challenges in PCI," said Ryan Walters, President at BIOTRONIK USA. "This has resulted in a state-of-the-art solution, benefiting both physicians and the patients. We are proud to bring this innovation to the U.S. market."