We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Magnetic Fields Kill Bacteria Infecting Medical Implants

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Feb 2024
Print article
Image: Researchers have demonstrated potential for saving infected prosthetic joints in human patients (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: Researchers have demonstrated potential for saving infected prosthetic joints in human patients (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Annually, millions of orthopedic devices are implanted in patients for various conditions, including skeletal trauma, joint injuries, and osteoarthritis. These devices, such as prosthetic joints, bone fixation hardware, and dental implants, are often made of metal. One of the most serious complications arising from metal prostheses is bacterial infection, affecting 1–3% of prosthetic joints and up to 30% of orthopedic trauma implants. Bacteria that produce biofilm on the surface of these implants make the infections particularly stubborn, often necessitating multiple surgeries and significantly limiting patient mobility for extended periods. Now, a novel, non-invasive method has been developed to eliminate biofilm from metal implants using intermittent alternating magnetic fields (iAMF) to generate targeted heating of the implant surface.

It's been known for over a century that alternating magnetic fields (AMF) can produce electrical currents in metal, generating heat. When the direction of the magnetic fields is rapidly changed back and forth at a high frequency, these electrical currents only flow along the metal's outer edge, a principle utilized in induction cooktops to heat skillets. Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas, TX, USA) have applied this same technology used in induction cooktops to reduce bacterial presence in prosthetic joint infections. They combined this approach with antibiotics in a mouse model to further advance the concept developed by them in 2017 that showed AMF could kill biofilm-producing bacteria on metallic medical implants.

In their latest study, the team explored the effectiveness of this method in a more complex live animal environment. They cultured two types of biofilm-forming bacteria on stainless-steel balls and tested them in mouse models. Their findings indicated that combining the highest doses of AMF with antibiotics was more effective in reducing bacterial numbers than using AMF or antibiotics alone. Remarkably, even with these high doses, heat damage to surrounding tissues remained minimal, confined to about a millimeter around the implant. Future research will focus on understanding the synergistic action of AMF and antibiotics and aim to replicate these promising results.

“We previously demonstrated that AMF can reduce bacterial biofilm in the test tube. This study is the first to show that AMF can reduce bacterial biofilm in an animal model, which is an important next step in trying to get this technology into human clinical trials,” said study leader David Greenberg, M.D. “Our hope is that this year, we will be performing our first human studies to test the safety and tolerability of the AMF device followed by a pivotal clinical trial where we will measure both safety and efficacy.”

Related Links:
UT Southwestern Medical Center

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Bladder Scanner
Z3

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Customizable Bio-Adhesive Patches for Different Organs Can Seal Internal Wounds
Blocking Artery Supplying Brain Covering After Subdural Hematoma Reduces Repeat ...
AI-Based System to Guide Stroke Treatment Decisions Reduces Chances of New Vascular...
Image: Programmable hydrogels could usher in a new era in wound care (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Programmable Hydrogels for Surgical Wound Care Could Also Enable Sustained Drug Release

Hydrogels are engineered materials known for their capacity to absorb and retain water. They are extensively utilized in various medical applications, including wound dressing. However, the challenge with... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE