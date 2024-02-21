Groundbreaking Cauterization Device to Revolutionize Field Of Biopsy Closure

With over 27 million new cancer cases anticipated in the next 17 years, there is a need to improve the biopsy experience. Anxiety is common among patients undergoing biopsies, particularly due to fears of bleeding complications. Now, a groundbreaking cautery device can prevent or halt bleeding during co-axial biopsy procedures and is especially beneficial in biopsies of the liver, kidney, lungs, and breasts.

Single Pass, Inc.’s (Lake Forest, CA, USA) KRONOS biopsy closure cautery device is the only single-use tool for co-axial biopsies that uses a patented method of cauterizing damaged tissue to prevent bleeding. This innovation translates to fewer complications and reduced hospital stays. The device is compact, hand-held, and integrates seamlessly into the biopsy process as it can fit with an 18-gauge guide needle or larger. This disposable tool features a probe tip designed to "heat-seal" the biopsy-damaged tissue within minutes, thus speeding up the cauterization process. Given its ability to go through a biopsy guide needle, it does not pose additional risks and is a safe and effective solution for at-risk patients, easing anxiety for both patients and medical staff.

Typically, a four to eight-hour observation period follows a biopsy to monitor for any adverse events. With KRONOS, this waiting time can be significantly reduced or even bypassed. Some health experts believe that the device might also prevent tumor seeding, a scenario where cancer cells spread following a biopsy. The KRONOS device operates on two AA batteries housed in its handle, offering a lightweight, easy-to-use, and disposable design. In two separate case studies involving 60 patients who underwent lung, liver, or kidney biopsies, KRONOS effectively prevented bleeding, resulting in no adverse events and consistently blood-free biopsy channels. Additionally, Single Pass has recently reported the successful application of this innovative device in real-life cases, showcasing its remarkable performance and potential to transform biopsy closure techniques.