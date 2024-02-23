We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

AR Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Makes Surgery Safer and More Efficient

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Feb 2024
Image: The AR software’s patient-specific, high fidelity 3D holograms enable surgeons to better understand complicated anatomy (Photo courtesy of Sira Medical)
Image: The AR software's patient-specific, high fidelity 3D holograms enable surgeons to better understand complicated anatomy (Photo courtesy of Sira Medical)

Surgeons regularly face a significant challenge in applying radiology information to real-world patients due to their reliance on 2D images, which often partially or completely obscure parts of the anatomy in CT scans and MRIs. Amidst the lack of clarity, surgeons are compelled to make critical decisions during operations, which can lead to potential errors and inefficiencies. Now, an augmented reality (AR) preoperative surgical planning application provides clinicians with advanced imaging to assist in making key decisions.

Sira Medical’s (San Francisco, CA, USA) groundbreaking AR application transforms the way radiological images are viewed. By projecting 3D radiology images onto a real-world background, it allows surgeons to visualize complex anatomical structures before surgery, aiding both in the surgical process and in patient comprehension of their treatment plans. Sira Medical’s AR software offers a novel perspective for clinicians, patients, and students to observe anatomy. It generates patient-specific, high-fidelity 3D holograms that enhance surgeons' understanding of complex anatomy, facilitate collaborative operation planning, and assist in the virtual sizing of medical implants before entering the operating room. The software offers clearer and more relevant imaging, revealing previously hidden anatomy. This innovation could potentially avoid billions of dollars annually in preventable adverse events and significantly increase efficiency in surgical procedures.

Sira Medical delivers its services through a software-as-a-service model, allowing surgeons to integrate this advanced imaging seamlessly into their preoperative planning routines. The company offers its models in two formats: via head-mounted AR devices or through mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. To establish the efficacy of its technology, Sira Medical has carried out multiple peer-reviewed studies. These studies have shown that the use of AR models in surgical planning can lead to increased surgical efficiency by reducing operating times and have also indicated a preference among surgeons for using AR models in planning surgeries. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Sira Medical a 510(k) clearance for its AR preoperative surgical planning application.

"We enable surgeons to manipulate anatomical models, make virtual cuts, and simulate corrections, among other features," said Rick Beberman, Sira Medical's co-founder and CEO. "Our proprietary image creation process provides anatomical clarity and fidelity."

Detecto

