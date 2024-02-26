Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Breakthrough Electrochemical Technology to Revolutionize Treatment of Internal Wounds and Cancerous Tumors
- Programmable Hydrogels for Surgical Wound Care Could Also Enable Sustained Drug Release
- Customizable Bio-Adhesive Patches for Different Organs Can Seal Internal Wounds
- Blocking Artery Supplying Brain Covering After Subdural Hematoma Reduces Repeat Surgery
- AI-Based System to Guide Stroke Treatment Decisions Reduces Chances of New Vascular Events
- AI-Aided Colonoscopy Technology Improves Adenoma Detection Rates
- Ultra-Thin, Light-Controlled Pacemaker Regulates Heartbeats
- Endovascular Thrombectomy Improves Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Large Ischemic Stroke
- Groundbreaking Cauterization Device to Revolutionize Field Of Biopsy Closure
- New Glue Seals Vascular Injuries and Prevents Unwanted Internal Surgical Adhesions
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
- Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
- Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
- Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
- 5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors
- New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing
- Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit
- Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
