We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Real-Time Navigation Found To Be Useful Tool for Liver Cancer Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Mar 2024
Print article
Image: Real-time navigation is a useful tool for ablation procedures to destroy tumors in the liver (Photo courtesy of University of Cincinnati)
Image: Real-time navigation is a useful tool for ablation procedures to destroy tumors in the liver (Photo courtesy of University of Cincinnati)

Liver cancer, ranking as the world's fourth most common cause of cancer-related deaths, presents a significant health challenge. For certain patients, ablation offers a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical tumor removal. This technique employs concentrated energy to destroy tumor cells, similar to how microwaves heat food. Nonetheless, surgeons face a technical challenge in accurately pinpointing the tumor and optimally positioning the ablation device. This precision is crucial for effectively destroy the tumor while preserving the surrounding healthy tissue. Traditionally, surgeons have relied on two-dimensional ultrasound guidance, but the complexity of operating in three dimensions presents a hurdle. Visualizing all three dimensions on a video monitor is a challenge in laparoscopic or minimally invasive surgery. New technology enhances this process by providing three-dimensional navigation as a supplement to static ultrasound imaging. This system utilizes an electromagnetic field generator and spatial sensors to create a real-time augmented reality image, offering surgeons more precise information about the tumor's location.

Now, a study by researchers at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center (Cincinnati, OH, USA) has highlighted the effectiveness of real-time navigation in assisting surgeons during liver cancer ablation procedures. The retrospective study examined over 750 ablation procedures, performed by a single experienced surgeon, with and without the aid of navigation, from June 2011 to January 2021. The results revealed no significant differences in survival rates or instances of incomplete ablations — where tumors weren’t fully destroyed — between procedures performed with and without navigation.

Interestingly, the navigation-assisted group included a higher number of patients with advanced disease and tumors located in anatomically challenging positions. These findings suggest that real-time navigation is a valuable tool for surgeons conducting ablations on liver cancer tumors. However, the advantages may not be as evident for surgeons with extensive experience in high-volume procedures. The researchers emphasize that technological innovations play a crucial role in encouraging wider adoption of new treatments and procedures like ablation among surgeons.

“Incorporating ablation into clinical practice is still very new, and most surgeons will have little to no experience with intraoperative targeting,” said David A. Gerber, MD, who led the study. “This clinical experience is one of the largest in North America, so it is likely that navigation will have a greater impact for the less experienced surgeon.”

Related Links:
University of Cincinnati Cancer Center

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
PACS Workstation
CHILI Web Viewer

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Captures ECG Patterns to Predict Future Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Faster, More Accurate Blood Flow Simulation to Revolutionize Treatment of Vascular...
Breakthrough Electrochemical Technology to Revolutionize Treatment of Internal W...
Image: Detecting heart diseases using AI and the ECG (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Technology Boosts ECG Capabilities for Early Heart Disease Diagnosis

Cardiovascular diseases often remain undetected until a critical event like a heart attack or stroke occurs. Early identification is key to improving outcomes, but the absence of clear symptoms complicates... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE