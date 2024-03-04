We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacement Surgery Improves Patient Outcomes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Mar 2024
Print article
Image: New studies have highlighted the benefits of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery (Photo courtesy of HSS)
Image: New studies have highlighted the benefits of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery (Photo courtesy of HSS)

Robotics is being increasingly integrated into joint replacement surgeries, although more research is required to understand its benefits. Now, researchers from Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS, New York, NY, USA) have conducted two retrospective studies to assess outcomes in knee and hip replacements performed with robotic assistance.

The first study focused on total knee replacement surgery and examined whether employing a surgical robot during the procedure could reduce the need for manipulation under anesthesia (MUA). MUA is an outpatient process often needed when post-surgery physical therapy becomes excessively painful due to joint stiffness from scar tissue. Typically, around 3.5% of knee replacement patients require MUA, usually within 90 days following their surgery. Post-MUA, patients generally find it easier to engage in physical therapy and advance in recovery. The HSS team aimed to determine if using computer navigation or robotic arm assistance during surgery could reduce the need for MUA. Previous studies have indicated that these technologies can lead to more accurate knee replacements. The HSS study reviewed 21,893 knee replacement surgeries conducted between April 2008 and December 2022 and discovered a significant decline in the need for MUA among patients who had robotic-assisted surgeries (2.7%) and surgeries performed with computer navigation (2.8%), compared to surgeries without these technologies (3.7%).

The second study compared short-term outcomes of anterior and posterior approaches in robotic-assisted total hip replacement (THR) surgeries, focusing on dislocation, re-operation, revision rates, and patient-reported outcomes. With no clear consensus on which approach best reduces postoperative complications, patients often face uncertainty in choosing the appropriate method. The HSS team examined 2,040 consecutive robotic-assisted THRs for osteoarthritis, recorded in the HSS patient registry from 2017 to 2020. Among these, 497 used the anterior approach and 1,542 the posterior approach. With an average follow-up of 18 months, no significant differences were found in rates of dislocation, re-operation, or revision surgery between the two approaches. However, at six weeks post-operation, the anterior approach showed slightly quicker functional recovery, but by three months, the differences in recovery rates between the approaches ceased to be significant.

“We have found that robotic assistance leads to improved implant positioning, alignment and ligament balance, which enable us to better replicate the patient’s natural anatomy,” said David J. Mayman, MD, chief of the Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Service at HSS. "As the use of robotic assistance in joint replacement surgery becomes more common, future studies should evaluate outcomes over longer periods of time.”

Related Links:
Hospital for Special Surgery

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Medication Cart
Avalo Udi

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Technology Boosts ECG Capabilities for Early Heart Disease Diagnosis
AI Captures ECG Patterns to Predict Future Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Faster, More Accurate Blood Flow Simulation to Revolutionize Treatment of Vascular...
Image: The flexible, gas-filled balloon is placed in the main pulmonary artery and connected by a catheter to a hollow reservoir (Photo courtesy of Aria CV)

Implantable Device for Pulmonary Hypertension Reduces Cardiac Workload and Enhances Blood Flow

Pulmonary hypertension is a severe, progressive disease affecting as many as 70 million people globally. It develops when the walls of the pulmonary arteries become rigid, losing their ability to stretch... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE