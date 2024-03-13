We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Sprayable Gel to Make Minimally Invasive Surgeries Simpler and Safer

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Mar 2024
Print article
Image: The new gel can be sprayed onto the surgical sites via catheter, through an endoscope (Photo courtesy of MIT)
Image: The new gel can be sprayed onto the surgical sites via catheter, through an endoscope (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Routine screenings for colon cancer frequently identify small precancerous polyps that can be excised before turning cancerous, typically via endoscopy. During polyp removal, if bleeding ensues, cauterization is a common method to stem the bleeding, though it leaves scars and may slow healing, leading to further complications. Complicating matters, some patients experience delayed bleeding days after the procedure, leading to hospital readmission for treatment. Additionally, the development of minor tears may cause intestinal content leakage into the abdomen, risking severe infection and necessitating emergency intervention. For tissue reinforcement, doctors sometimes employ metal clips, which are unsuitable for larger polyps and may fail. Previous attempts to create a sealing gel have been unsuccessful, mainly due to the inability of materials to adhere to the surgical site beyond a period of 24 hours.

Now, researchers at MIT (Cambridge, MA, USA) have developed a new gel named GastroShield that can be sprayed onto surgical sites using an endoscope. This gel forms a durable, yet flexible layer, acting as a protective barrier over the affected area, preventing delayed bleeding and reinforcing the mechanical integrity of the tissue. The team experimented with several material combinations in search of a formulation that could be easily delivered through an endoscope's catheter nozzle and rapidly transform into a sturdy gel upon contacting tissue. The selected formulation comprised a polymer known as pluronic, a block copolymer forming micelles with amine groups on their surface, and oxidized dextran, a polysaccharide forming strong, reversible bonds with pluronic's amine groups. This interaction instantaneously creates a solid gel upon application, capable of self-repair against forces generated by digestive movements and food passage.

The novel gel can withstand the digestive tract's acidity and enzymatic activity to protect the healing tissues from these aggressive conditions, thus holding the potential for other gastrointestinal wounds prone to bleeding like stomach ulcers. Animal testing demonstrated all subjects treated with GastroShield exhibited quick sealing without subsequent perforations, leakages, or bleeding over the following week. GastroShield integrates seamlessly with existing endoscopic techniques and provides up to a week of wound protection to facilitate post-surgery healing. The team conducted several biocompatibility assessments that confirmed the gel's safety without any adverse outcomes. Ongoing research aims to adapt the material for human application, with potential for use beyond colonoscopies to include stomach ulcer treatments, Crohn’s disease management, and potentially for delivering chemotherapy for cancer.

“A key feature of this new technology is our aim to make it translational. GastroShield was designed to be stored in liquid form in a ready-to-use kit. Additionally, it doesn’t require any activation, light, or trigger solution to form the gel, aiming to make endoscopic use easy and fast,” said Gonzalo Muñoz Taboada, CEO of BioDevek, who is currently leading the translational effort for GastroShield.

Related Links:
MIT

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Hemodynamic Monitoring Sensor
FloTrac Jr

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Left Ventricular Assist Device Could Provide Alternative Treatment Option to...
Electrochemical Sensor Monitors Urine Biomarkers of Neurological Diseases in Real...
Novel Endoscopic Sensor System Measures Faulty Gut Electrical Signals for Detection...
Image: Patients treated with a balloon coated with paclitaxel were found to have lower rates of failure (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Drug-Coated Balloons Offer Superior Treatment Option for Patients Undergoing Coronary Angioplasty

Millions of individuals globally undergo coronary angioplasty each year, a procedure aimed at addressing blockages in the arteries leading to the heart. During balloon angioplasty, a catheter with an attached... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE