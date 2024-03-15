We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Chemotherapy Followed By Novel Surgery Can Help Safely Remove Inoperable Pancreatic Tumors

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Mar 2024
Print article
Image: The new study will examine if ‘inoperable’ pancreatic tumors can be safely removed (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The new study will examine if ‘inoperable’ pancreatic tumors can be safely removed (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Pancreatic cancer makes up about 3% of all cancers in the United States, yet it ranks among the most lethal. Often, it does not show symptoms until it has significantly progressed or spread throughout the body, leading to late detection and dismal survival rates. Only 13% of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer live five years or more. Patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, which represents a third of all cases, typically have a life expectancy of around one year. Surgery is generally the best treatment for cancers that haven't metastasized, but it's usually not an option for pancreatic tumors affecting nearby blood vessels due to the risk of damaging these vessels and disrupting blood flow to vital organs, potentially causing severe complications or death. Thus, chemotherapy and/or radiation, which are only marginally effective against pancreatic cancer cells, have been the primary treatments available for patients with advanced stages of the disease.

Now, a team of surgeons from Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles, CA, USA) is conducting a clinical trial that offers a ray of hope for those considered ineligible for surgery due to the advanced stage of their pancreatic cancer. This trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a round of chemotherapy followed by an innovative surgical approach to remove the cancer, even when it has spread to or is located near the vital blood vessels surrounding the pancreas. This approach involves cutting-edge surgical techniques developed by Keck Medicine surgeons for safely excising tumors attached to arteries.

Participants in the trial will first receive chemotherapy to reduce the tumor size. After completing chemotherapy, they will undergo a laparoscopic assessment to ascertain the tumor's size and position, followed by the surgical removal of the tumor and the resection and reconstruction of the affected blood vessels. The trial includes regular follow-ups with the patients every three months for the first year after the surgery and then every six months for the next two years. It will also investigate whether certain biomarkers, like the tumor's DNA, and demographic factors, such as age and gender, influence patient outcomes. The goal is to enroll 20 patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer showing evidence of arterial involvement by their tumors.

“Usually, these types of tumors cannot be safely removed with surgery because of the risk of damaging the blood vessels, which supply blood to the stomach, liver and other abdominal organs. However, due to recent advancements by Keck Medicine surgeons, we believe that patients with locally advanced cancer can be candidates for successful surgery, which could significantly improve outcomes,” said Steven Grossman, MD, PhD, co-lead investigator of the study.

Related Links:
Keck Medicine of USC

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Brachytherapy Planning System
Oncentra Brachy

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Drug-Coated Balloons Offer Superior Treatment Option for Patients Undergoing Cor...
Novel Left Ventricular Assist Device Could Provide Alternative Treatment Option to...
Electrochemical Sensor Monitors Urine Biomarkers of Neurological Diseases in Real...
Image: The photoacoustic imaging watch can acquire high-resolution imaging of blood vessels in the skin (Photo courtesy of Lei Xi)

Photoacoustic Imaging Watch Could Enable Preliminary Disease Diagnosis

Photoacoustic imaging is a label-free method that forms images by detecting sound waves caused by light being absorbed in tiny blood vessels. This technique can reveal how these vessels change due to various... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE