We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Video Laryngoscopy Found Most Effective Method for Intubating Patients Undergoing Surgical Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Mar 2024
Print article
Image: Video laryngoscopy was found to significantly reduce the number of attempts needed to achieve intubation (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: Video laryngoscopy was found to significantly reduce the number of attempts needed to achieve intubation (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Endotracheal tubes are usually placed in the operating room through a process called direct laryngoscopy. Video laryngoscopy, which uses a video camera to visualize the airway structures better, helps place these tubes. While it's known that video laryngoscopy improves the view of the airway, it is still uncertain if it also reduces the number of attempts needed to insert the tube in patients undergoing surgery. Now, new research shows that video laryngoscopy does reduce the number of attempts to successfully insert the tube in adult patients needing a single-lumen endotracheal tube for general anesthesia, as compared to direct laryngoscopy.

This largest-of-its-kind study by Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, OH, USA), compared the effectiveness of hyperangulated video laryngoscopy with direct laryngoscopy in patients needing single-lumen endotracheal intubation under general anesthesia. The study involved 8,429 surgical procedures on 7,736 patients and found a notable decrease in the number of tries to insert the tube with video laryngoscopy compared to direct laryngoscopy. Specifically, 1.7% of patients requiring more than one attempt fell in the group that used video laryngoscopy, while 7.6% of patients needed more than one attempt with direct laryngoscopy.

“Securing airways is a priority for anesthesiologists, surgeons, critical care and emergency physicians,” said Kurt Ruetzler, M.D., an anesthesiologist at Cleveland Clinic, who led the research. “Successful and timely attempts to intubate greatly decrease poor outcomes such as respiratory and hemodynamic complications, including hypoxemia, aspiration, airway trauma and even cardiac arrest.”

"This is the largest airway trial ever performed,” Dr. Ruetzler added. “This trial is going to change clinical practice, as results clearly indicate that video laryngoscopy is superior to direct laryngoscopy and should be the default device in all patients.”

Related Links:
Cleveland Clinic

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Hemodynamic Monitoring Sensor
FloTrac Jr

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Tool Predicts Cardiovascular Risks after Bone Marrow Transplantation
Photoacoustic Imaging Watch Could Enable Preliminary Disease Diagnosis
Drug-Coated Balloons Offer Superior Treatment Option for Patients Undergoing Cor...
Image: The miniaturized implantable temperature sensor on the finger (Photo courtesy of Northwestern University

First Wireless, Implantable Temperature Sensor Monitors Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammation of the intestines that leads to digestive problems, weight loss, malnutrition, and various complications. For those with mild symptoms, oral medications are common... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE