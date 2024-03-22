Minimally Invasive Procedure Offers Last Hope for Patients Facing Amputation Due To Severe Vascular Disease

Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI) represents the most critical stage of peripheral artery disease (PAD), frequently affecting individuals with diabetes, coronary artery disease, obesity, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Patients battling CLTI often endure severe, ongoing pain and develop sores or infections that can necessitate major limb amputation. Currently, the primary treatments for CLTI symptoms are angioplasty and open bypass surgery. However, these treatments may not be viable for late-stage patients due to significant artery disease or specific anatomical limitations. Now, a minimally invasive technology offers hope to those CLTI patients who lack other endovascular or surgical options and are at risk of major amputation.

LimFlow, Inc.’s (Paris, France) LimFlow System for Transcatheter Arterialization of Deep Veins (TADV) reestablishes blood flow in deep veins for “no-option” CLTI patients. The LimFlow System employs a minimally invasive technique to divert blood flow from blocked leg arteries into nearby veins, thus restoring blood circulation to the foot through new pathways. This innovative therapy aims to prevent the loss of limbs, which is associated with severe health consequences, increased mortality rates, and a decline in the quality of life. It not only seeks to prevent major amputations but also alleviates ischemic pain and encourages the healing of wounds. The LimFlow System is the first and only FDA-approved device for TADV and has also received the CE Mark, making it available commercially in Europe.