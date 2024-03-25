We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Bioinspired Adhesive Offers Effective Solution to Re-Sealing Dural Membrane after Surgeries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Mar 2024
Print article
Image: The new solution for re-sealing the dura uses a multi-functional biomaterial (Photo courtesy of Wyss Institute)
Image: The new solution for re-sealing the dura uses a multi-functional biomaterial (Photo courtesy of Wyss Institute)

The dura, the outermost layer of three meningeal layers that line the central nervous system including the brain and spinal cord, plays a crucial role in protecting the central nervous system (CNS) by acting as a shock absorber, circulating nutrients, removing waste, and holding cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). However, any damage to the dura through injury, trauma, or surgical interventions can result in CSF leaks, posing serious risks to patients' lives, neurological functions, and recovery. Neurosurgeons often need to breach the dura to reach the brain or spinal cord, and securely resealing it is challenging using current options such as suture repair or grafting in case of no viable tissue, large defects, or during minimally invasive surgeries. Current sealing methods also often fail due to poor adhesion to wet tissue, brittleness, or lack of toughness needed to prevent CSF leakage effectively.

Now, an innovative solution to re-sealing the dura that uses a multi-functional biomaterial and can address key limitations of existing repair methods as well as supplant them has been developed by bioengineers at Wyss Institute at Harvard University (Boston, MA, USA). The team also demonstrated that their “Dural Tough Adhesive” (DTA) outperformed the currently used surgical sealants in tests using in vivo animal models and human-derived tissues ex vivo. Inspired by the durable and adhesive mucus of the Dusky Arion slug (Arion subfuscus), the team created a bioinspired hydrogel composed of two intermixed polymer networks: a highly elastic gel and a network of reversibly cross-linked alginate molecules that can redistribute the energy created by mechanical forces in underlying tissues. Combined with a chitosan-based adhesive layer, the DTA can securely bond to liquid-covered surfaces by forming multiple chemical interactions that together create a strong, tight seal.

In tests on animal models and human tissues, DTA demonstrated superior adhesion strength and mechanical resilience compared to commercial sealants, effectively resisting higher pressures and showing full biocompatibility with minimal irritation over at least four weeks. Importantly, when tested on the spinal dura of pigs, which closely resembles human anatomy, DTA effectively sealed dural incisions without leakage under increased fluid pressures, a critical test for the integrity of dural repairs commonly performed by neurosurgeons at the end of surgeries. Unlike the commercial sealant DuraSeal, which failed in 40% of cases under mild pressure increases, DTA patches remained leak-free even under significantly higher pressures. This innovative solution not only promises to improve the safety and effectiveness of neurosurgical procedures by reliably sealing the dura but also paves the way for advancements in treating and managing conditions associated with increased intracranial pressure, such as brain tumors, stroke, and hydrocephalus.

“We are excited to have opened a new perspective for neurosurgeons with this study that, in the future, could facilitate a variety of surgical interventions and lower the risk for patients who need to undergo them,” said David Mooney, Wyss Core Faculty Member. “This study also underscores how unique and well-understood advances in the design of biomaterials, like the ones we made in our Tough Adhesive platform, have the potential to impact multiple, very diverse areas of regenerative medicine.”

Related Links:
Wyss Institute

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Brachytherapy Planning System
Oncentra Brachy

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Minimally Invasive Procedure Offers Last Hope for Patients Facing Amputation Due...
Swallowable Capsule Could Transform Detection of Gastrointestinal Diseases
Millimeter-Scale, Chip-Less and Battery-Less Implant Wirelessly Monitors Health ...
Image: The bioelectronic mesh can measure electrical signal and movement of cardiac tissue at the same time (Photo courtesy of UMass Amherst)

Bioelectronic Mesh Grows With Cardiac Tissues for Comprehensive Heart Monitoring

Heart disease remains the top cause of death worldwide. The ability to monitor heart tissue in real time is significantly limited. Implanting sensors in the heart is risky, and the heart's complexity—its... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE