Intra-Operative POC Device Distinguishes Between Benign and Malignant Ovarian Cysts within 15 Minutes

Ovarian cysts represent a significant health issue for women globally, with up to 10% experiencing this condition at some point in their lives. These cysts form when fluid collects within a thin membrane inside the ovary. Often discovered by chance in women without symptoms, ovarian cysts can also be detected during evaluations for pelvic pain. Surgical removal is a common treatment, with 5%-10% of women with ovarian cysts undergoing surgery. Of these, 13%-21% are found to have cancer upon intra-operative evaluation. The Frozen Section procedure for intra-operative evaluation that involves the slicing and microscopic examination of freeze-dried ovarian tissue aids in this determination but suffers from limitations such as unavailability, a lengthy process of up to 60 minutes, and low accuracy. The need for a swift method to differentiate between benign and malignant cysts during surgery is critical to inform management and treatment choices effectively.

INEX Innovate (Singapore) has now introduced the OvaCis Rapid Test, a novel intraoperative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device. This test, with the ability to rapidly distinguish benign from malignant ovarian cysts within just 15 minutes, provides surgeons with immediate diagnostic data. This enables them to make quicker, more informed decisions and reduce unnecessary surgical procedures. The OvaCis Rapid Test has received regulatory approval from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in Singapore and is also CE-marked, and MHRA, UK registered.

