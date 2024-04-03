We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




New Signaling Method Enables Precise Localization of Miniature Robots and Surgical Instruments inside Body

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: Miniature robot with built-in SMOL tracker, the built-in magnet is only 1 mm in size (Photo courtesy of DKFZ)
Image: Miniature robot with built-in SMOL tracker, the built-in magnet is only 1 mm in size (Photo courtesy of DKFZ)

The advent of nanorobots capable of autonomous movement within the human body, tasked with drug delivery, conducting tissue measurements, or executing minor surgeries, marks a significant leap in medical technology. While scientists have developed magnetically driven prototypes capable of traversing through muscle tissue, the vitreous humor of the eye, or the vascular system, the real-time monitoring and control of these robots deep within the body remains a challenge. Conventional imaging methods fall short: MRI's temporal resolution is too low, CT scans carry the risk of radiation exposure, and ultrasound's effectiveness is diminished by strong scattering of sound waves. Scientists have now developed a signaling method based on an oscillating magnet that can significantly improve such medical applications.

A team of scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ, Heidelberg, Germany) has developed a tiny device based on a magnetic oscillator—essentially a magnet that vibrates mechanically within a millimeter-sized housing, set into motion by an external magnetic field. This signal can be recorded using magnetic sensors when the oscillation subsides again, based on the same principle applied to nuclear magnetic resonance in MRI. This technique, dubbed "Small-Scale Magneto-Oscillatory Localization" (SMOL), boasts the capability to accurately determine the position and orientation of the small device from a considerable distance (beyond 10 cm), with outstanding precision (under 1 mm), and in real-time.

As compared to conventional static magnet-based tracking methodologies, SMOL can detect movements in all six degrees of freedom and with significantly higher signal quality. Given its reliance on weak magnetic fields, it poses no risk to human health, offers wireless operation, and seamlessly integrates with a wide variety of existing medical devices and imaging technologies, heralding a new era in the precision and safety of internal medical procedures.

"There are many possible applications for the SMOL method," said research scientist Felix Fischer. "We have already integrated the system into miniature robots and instruments for minimally invasive surgery. A combination with capsule endoscopes or the marking of tumor tissue for very precise radiotherapy would be conceivable. Our method could also provide a decisive advantage for fully automated surgical robotics or augmented reality applications."

Related Links:
DKFZ

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer
Aerogen Solo

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Technology to Revolutionize Valvular Heart Disease Care
Super Permeable Wearable Electronics Enable Long-Term Biosignal Monitoring
New Hydrogel Features Enhanced Capabilities for Treating Aneurysms and Halting P...
Image: The smartphone magnetometer can measure a host of biomedical properties in liquid samples using a magnetized hydrogel (Photo courtesy of NIST)

Smartphone Magnetometer Uses Magnetized Hydrogel to Measure Biomarkers for Disease Diagnosis

Almost every modern smartphone incorporates a compass or magnetometer, which senses Earth's magnetic field, crucial for navigation purposes. Now, a newly developed technique uses an ordinary cellphone... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Unique Quantitative Diagnostic System Enables Immediate Diagnosis and Treatment at...
POC Myocardial Infarction Test Delivers Results in 17 Minutes
Image: The i-STAT TBI cartridge has received FDA clearance to be used with whole blood (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside

In the United States annually, approximately five million individuals seek emergency department care for traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), yet over half of those suspecting a concussion may never get it checked.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE