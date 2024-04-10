We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




New Surgical Tool Empowers Precision and Confidence in Operating Room

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: The OncoPen elevates precision surgery for breast cancer (Photo courtesy of MOLLI Surgical)
Image: The OncoPen elevates precision surgery for breast cancer (Photo courtesy of MOLLI Surgical)

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer has created the need for advancements in minimally invasive and patient-centric surgical techniques. Now, a minimally invasive surgical tool has been designed to empower surgeons and improve outcomes for patients with breast cancer.

MOLLI Surgical (Deerfield, IL, USA) has launched OncoPen, a sleek, pen-like wand that seamlessly integrates with the MOLLI 2 System, offering advanced tools for precisely targeting and removing cancerous lesions. OncoPen marks a significant leap forward in the field of minimally invasive breast surgery. This unique wand provides unparalleled directional 3D guidance to surgeons. In comparison to traditional techniques, it eliminates the need to utilize wires, providing increased surgeons with scheduling flexibility and a better experience for patients. The process involves the placement of a tiny MOLLI Marker adjacent to the tumor before surgery.

In the operating room, surgeons receive real-time 3D guidance via the MOLLI Tablet, leading them directly to the lesion's exact location. This level of precision not only facilitates the removal of the target lesion with minimal incisions but also spares healthy tissue around the tumor, potentially resulting in better aesthetic outcomes for patients. The OncoPen, specifically designed for use with the MOLLI 2 System's sophisticated navigational features, significantly increases the accuracy of surgical procedures, while making them less invasive and more patient-friendly. Its pen-like design integrates smoothly into the surgical workflow, enhancing the effectiveness of the MOLLI 2 System and empowering surgeons with the confidence to perform cancer operations with unparalleled accuracy. The introduction of the OncoPen is set to significantly impact how cancer surgeries are performed.

"At MOLLI Surgical, our relentless focus is on the patient, placing their well-being at the core of all our efforts," said Ananth Ravi, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical. "We've dedicated ourselves to solving real clinical challenges, driven by a commitment to making a tangible difference in patient care. We're profoundly grateful for the opportunity to improve the patient experience and continue to advance the field of surgical oncology with our innovations."

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Heart-Lung Machine
HL 40

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Guides Rapid Diagnosis and Prediction of Sepsis
World's First AI-Powered Sepsis Alert System Detects Sepsis in One Minute
Smartphone Magnetometer Uses Magnetized Hydrogel to Measure Biomarkers for Disease...
Image: Preventive percutaneous coronary intervention for high-risk coronary plaques shows substantial benefits over medications alone (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Preventive PCI for High-Risk Coronary Plaques Reduces Cardiac Events

Plaques building up in the heart’s arteries that comprise fats, cholesterol, and other substances, can lead to heart attacks and serious cardiac events if they break off and travel through the blood vessel... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE