We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




World’s First Microscopic Probe to Revolutionize Early Cancer Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: The endoscopic device can 3D image the stiffness of individual biological cells and complex organisms (Photo courtesy of University of Nottingham)
Image: The endoscopic device can 3D image the stiffness of individual biological cells and complex organisms (Photo courtesy of University of Nottingham)

In the early stages of cancer, the cells are significantly softer than normal cells, which facilitates their movement through small spaces and contributes to the rapid spread of the disease, a process known as metastasis. As they spread, these cells alter their surrounding environment to form stiff tumors that offer protection against external threats. Researchers have now developed a groundbreaking endoscopic device capable of 3D imaging the stiffness of individual biological cells and complex organisms, an innovation with the potential to revolutionize early cancer detection and treatment.

The new technology developed by researchers at the University of Nottingham (Nottingham, UK) allows for stiffness measurement of these individual cells using a hair-thin endoscopic probe. This advancement enables, for the first time, the performance of histology (or investigating microscopic cellular tissue) based on abnormal stiffness at the single cell level inside the body. The device achieves exceptionally high imaging resolution by utilizing a phenomenon known as Brillouin scattering, where a laser beam interacts with the natural stiffness of the material being examined, allowing it to detect the stiffness of objects down to billionths of a meter (nanometers).

The application of this technology aided biologists in visualizing the 3D stiffness of a microscopic organism, Caenorhabditis elegans, a nematode commonly used in scientific research. This tool provided detailed visual and material information about a previously difficult-to-image part of the organism’s anatomy, the cuticle, which had only been imaged under non-living conditions using electron microscopes until now.

“We aim to develop new endoscopic technologies that make diagnostics faster, safer, and clearer for both patients and clinicians. Typically, histopathology requires destructive, invasive biopsies that are not only uncomfortable and potentially damaging for the patient, but require significant logistics such as chemical processing, transportation, and analysis,” said Dr. Salvatore La Cavera III from the University of Nottingham. “Our device makes it possible to ‘feel for a stiff lump,’ but on a single cellular scale, meaning we could catch cancer early at microscopic cell scales rather than large malignant tumor scale. It is non-invasive, non-toxic, and very promisingly, is related to technology that can quantitatively determine the presence of cancer cells using artificial intelligence – providing a chronically understaffed area with a much-needed solution to a real-world problem that the industry has faced for decades.”

Related Links:
University of Nottingham

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Propper IR Thermometer

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Study Confirms Safety of DCB-Only Strategy for Treating De Novo Left Main Coronary...
Revascularization Improves Quality of Life for Patients with Chronic Limb Threat...
AI-Driven Prediction Models Accurately Predict Critical Care Patient Deterioration...
Image: The therapeutic tool can be used for children with kidney issues stemming from sepsis (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

New Device Treats Acute Kidney Injury from Sepsis

Sepsis, commonly referred to as "blood poisoning," can occur due to any infectious agent, triggering a systemic response by the body to combat the infection. This response involves the activation of circulating... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE