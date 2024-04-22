We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Wearable Technology Monitors and Analyzes Surgeons' Posture during Long Surgical Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: The wearable technology assesses surgeons’ posture during surgery (Photo courtesy of Baylor College of Medicine)
Image: The wearable technology assesses surgeons’ posture during surgery (Photo courtesy of Baylor College of Medicine)

The physical strain associated with the static postures maintained by neurosurgeons during long operations can lead to fatigue and musculoskeletal problems. An objective assessment of surgical ergonomics is needed to create better postural awareness and avoid additional complications. Despite being aware of the significant harm caused by static postures cause, neurosurgeons lack an optimal methodology for assessing their posture during procedures. Now, a new study could pave the way for surgeons to receive optimal biofeedback of their posture during long surgical procedures, thus reducing the stress related to maintaining static postures.

The pilot study by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, TX, USA), in collaboration with the University of Arizona (Tucson, AZ, USA), assessed the feasibility of using wearable technology to evaluate the posture of neurosurgeons during long spine and cranial procedures. The study employed sensors to measure the upper body rigidity of neurosurgeons, specifically tracking whether they leaned forward or backward during procedures. Ten neurosurgeons, consisting of both attending physicians and trainees, participated by wearing two sensors—one on the back of their head and another on their upper back. These devices recorded the duration they spent in extended, neutral, and flexed static postures during the operations.

The researchers gathered and analyzed data from 16 of 20 possible recordings from 11 procedures (eight spine and three cranial). The findings indicated that surgeons maintained a static posture for about 52.1% (38 minutes) of spine surgeries and 53.2% (77.6 minutes) of cranial surgeries, which represents a significant portion of the surgery time. Considering the American College of Surgeons' recommendation to take frequent breaks every 30 minutes to perform stretches, this finding is especially relevant. The study also noted that taller neurosurgeons tended to spend more time in flexed and extended positions during cranial surgeries. These insights demonstrate that wearable technology offers a viable and effective means to objectively monitor and improve surgeons' posture, thereby helping to prevent musculoskeletal disorders among neurosurgeons.

“Wearable technology can identify those periods when neglected postures are more prevalent, enabling prompt correction,” said first author of the work, Dr. Alejandro Zulbaran-Rojas, research associate in the Michael E DeBakey Department of Surgery. “Wearable technology can provide self-awareness of static positions that are not always captured or assumed by a simple view. Detecting incorrect motion patterns at early career stages may help emerging surgeons correct their posture and avoid long-term injuries.”

“Using wearable technology to monitor and analyze surgeons' posture offers a proactive approach to preventing the onset of musculoskeletal disorders such as back and neck pain. This could lead to improved surgeon health and well-being, enhanced performance and potentially extended career longevity,” added corresponding author Dr. Bijan Najafi, professor in the Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery.

Related Links:
Baylor College of Medicine
University of Arizona

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Vital Signs Monitor
Aurus 10

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Plasma Irradiation Promotes Faster Bone Healing
New Device Treats Acute Kidney Injury from Sepsis
Study Confirms Safety of DCB-Only Strategy for Treating De Novo Left Main Coronary...
Image: The catheter is equipped with a microchip (Photo courtesy of Autonomix Medical)

Breakthrough Technology Combines Detection and Treatment of Nerve-Related Disorders in Single Procedure

The peripheral nervous system (PNS) serves as the communication network that links the brain and spinal cord to every other part of the body. It consists of two parts: the somatic nervous system, which... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE