We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Hydrogel-Based Miniaturized Electric Generators to Power Biomedical Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: Miniaturized electric generators based on hydrogels for use in biomedical devices (Photo courtesy of HKU)
Image: Miniaturized electric generators based on hydrogels for use in biomedical devices (Photo courtesy of HKU)

The development of engineered devices that can harvest and convert the mechanical motion of the human body into electricity is essential for powering bioelectronic devices. This mechanoelectrical energy conversion is vital for devices like cardiac pacemakers, brain stimulators, and wearable drug delivery systems. While there have been numerous attempts to create miniaturized mechanoelectrical converters over the last decade, the challenge to achieve high electrical output along with designs that conform to the body's structure continues to be a significant challenge. Now, researchers have achieved a breakthrough with the development of a high-performance mechanoelectrical energy converter based on hydrogels—water-rich soft polymeric materials—for powering bioelectronic devices.

At The University of Hong Kong (HKU, Pokfulam, Hong Kong), researchers have built an electric generator using an ion-loaded hydrogel placed between two electrodes. When mechanical pressure is applied to this setup, the positively charged ions and negatively charged ions in the hydrogel move at varying rates. This movement results in the separation of electric charges, generating voltage and current that can be harnessed by an external circuit. The team has innovatively used asymmetric designs in the device, significantly boosting the electrical output to levels much higher than previously achieved, specifically 5.5mA/m2 and 916 mC/m2 per cycle. This output surpasses that of triboelectric nanogenerators and other flexible generators by approximately ten times. In their study, the researchers demonstrated a soft patch capable of controlled drug release, highlighting the potential applications of this technology in other biomedical devices such as cardiac pacemakers, wearable health monitors, and interfaces for virtual and augmented reality.

“The key is to use structural and chemical asymmetry to amplify the separation of charges in the ion-loaded hydrogel.” said HKU’s Professor Lizhi Xu, adding, “with these asymmetric designs, the electrical output of the hydrogel generators was enhanced by orders of magnitudes, which is important for the powering of miniaturized biomedical devices.”

“Hydrogels are good body-conformal device structures because they are soft, flexible, and can be designed to mimic the properties of biological tissues. They are highly biocompatible and able to conform to the shape of various tissues in the body.” Professor Xu said.

Related Links:
The University of Hong Kong

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Digital Radiography Generator
meX+20BT lite

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Breakthrough Technology Combines Detection and Treatment of Nerve-Related Disorders...
Plasma Irradiation Promotes Faster Bone Healing
New Device Treats Acute Kidney Injury from Sepsis
Image: The deep-learning model can predict arrhythmia 30 minutes before it happens (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Deep-Learning Model Predicts Arrhythmia 30 Minutes before Onset

Atrial fibrillation, the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia worldwide, affected approximately 59 million people in 2019. Characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, atrial fibrillation... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE