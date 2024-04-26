We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Groundbreaking Technology Enables Precise, Automatic Measurement of Peripheral Blood Vessels

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Apr 2024
Image: The Sonic Lumen Tomography (SLT) intravascular ultrasound system has received FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of Provisio Medical)
Image: The Sonic Lumen Tomography (SLT) intravascular ultrasound system has received FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of Provisio Medical)

The current standard of care of using angiographic information is often inadequate for accurately assessing vessel size in the estimated 20 million people in the U.S. who suffer from peripheral vascular disease. The use of intravascular imaging has proven to enhance the precision of vessel sizing, which in turn has been shown to improve clinical outcomes. Now, a groundbreaking technology offers precise, automatic measurement of peripheral blood vessels to optimize treatment strategies for who suffer from peripheral vascular disease.

Provisio Medical’s (San Diego, CA, USA) Provisio SLT IVUS System uses Sonic Lumen Tomography (SLT) technology to address a critical unmet need for vascular specialists by offering automatic, real-time, precise numeric measurements of the flow lumen of blood vessels, eliminating the need for complex image interpretation. The Provisio Medical's catheter is the first in the world to combine intravascular imaging and support for crossing catheters, allowing for simultaneous vessel lumen measurement and visualization along with guidewire support and the delivery of radiopaque contrast agents. This integration streamlines the process of gathering and displaying vessel sizing data into a regular clinical workflow, potentially reducing the time needed for data acquisition, the use of contrast media, and exposure to radiation.

The Provisio SLT IVUS System comprises the SLT IVUS P1 System and the SLT IVUS Support Crossing Catheter. This over-the-wire intravascular ultrasound catheter features an ultrasound transducer array at its distal end and also functions as a support crossing catheter. Utilizing ultrasound signals similar to sonar technology, the system provides real-time measurements and visualizations of the peripheral vessel’s flow lumen. Provisio Medical has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for its Provisio SLT IVUS System.

"Clinical outcomes in peripheral vascular disease have consistently been shown to benefit from accurate intravascular measurements, yet adoption has been limited by the additional procedure time and training required to interpret images," said S. Eric Ryan, MD, Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the ease-of-use of SLT IVUS, which can be incorporated more efficiently in the peripheral vascular workflow, we believe there is the possibility of increased adoption and therefore improved outcomes for many more patients with potentially devastating peripheral vascular disease."

