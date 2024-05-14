We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

First-Ever Contact Force Pulsed Field Ablation System to Transform Treatment of Ventricular Arrhythmias

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 May 2024
Image: The FieldForce Catheter is the first and only contact force PFA catheter optimized for the ventricles (Photo courtesy of Field Medical)
Image: The FieldForce Catheter is the first and only contact force PFA catheter optimized for the ventricles (Photo courtesy of Field Medical)

It is estimated that over 6 million patients in the US and Europe are affected by ventricular arrhythmias, which include conditions such as ventricular tachycardia (VT) and premature ventricular contractions (PVCs). These arrhythmias represent a significant health risk, often leading to sudden cardiac death if not properly managed. Traditional ventricular catheter ablation techniques, such as thermal ablation using conventional radiofrequency (RF) ablation, involve lengthy procedures and carry substantial risks. Now, a new pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology featuring the first and only contact force PFA catheter optimized to work in the ventricle offers a predictable, time-efficient, and safer treatment alternative.

The FieldForce Ablation System from Field Medical (Cardiff, CA, USA) has been specifically developed to overome the limitations of current PFA and RF ablation systems, including a more time efficient treatment protocol for the treatment of ventricular arrhythmias. PFA technology has already significantly changed the treatment landscape for atrial fibrillation (AF) over the past decade. Field Medical’s innovations in PFA technology have made notable advances in cardiac electrophysiology by enhancing safety and reducing the duration of procedures. These advancements have set new industry standards, leading to the broad adoption and transformation of ablation practices. Having demonstrated success in atrial settings, Field Medical is now extending these advancements to treat ventricular arrhythmias, marking a crucial development in the management of complex ventricular cardiac conditions.

Field Medical’s proprietary technology, termed FieldBending, utilizes non-intuitive physics to apply intense, yet brief, electric fields that aim to significantly shorten procedure times safely. The company has initiated its first-in-human study for the FieldForce Ablation System, which will involve up to 60 patients across up to 5 global sites. This VCAS investigational study is essential for demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the FieldForce Ablation System, which is the first contact force PFA system tailored for ventricular ablation. Early trials indicate that the technology can achieve rapid, complete transmural ablation of the left ventricle (LV), providing targeted treatment options and an efficient workflow. Although these findings are preliminary, the potential for this system to fundamentally change the approach to catheter ablation of complex ventricular arrhythmias is immense, possibly exceeding current medical standards.

"Our vision at Field Medical is to transform VT ablation into a widely available, one-hour outpatient procedure with improved safety outcomes," said Steven Mickelsen MD, CEO of Field Medical. "With the promising early data for our VCAS study, in much the same way that PFA transformed AF, the FieldForce Ablation System is optimized to transform how ventricular arrhythmias are treated, offering hope to millions of patients worldwide. With the strong investor support, renown physician engagement and the groundbreaking potential of our technology, we are set to redefine the standards of cardiac ablation once again."

