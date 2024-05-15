We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




AI Assisted Reading Tool for Small Bowel Video Capsule Endoscopy Detects More Lesions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 May 2024
Print article
Image: The ProScan AI assisted reading tool is designed to unlock the future of gastroenterology (Photo courtesy of AnX Robotica)
Image: The ProScan AI assisted reading tool is designed to unlock the future of gastroenterology (Photo courtesy of AnX Robotica)

A revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) technology that has proven faster and more accurate in diagnosing small bowel bleeding could transform gastrointestinal medicine.

AnX Robotica (Plano, TX, USA) has validated the clinical advantages of using ProScan, the first FDA-cleared AI-assisted reading tool for small bowel video capsule endoscopy. ProScan is an innovative AI-assisted reading tool that utilizes advanced algorithms to drastically reduce the time required to review capsule endoscopy studies, thus enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses. It is specifically designed to expedite the assessment of capsule endoscopy images, improving the speed of diagnosing and starting treatment. Furthermore, ProScan enhances clinical efficiency by enabling clinicians to accurately identify key anatomical regions within the digestive tract, from the oral cavity through the esophagus, stomach, and small bowel, offering unmatched anatomic localization capabilities.

The multicentre prospective study involving 14 European centers was conducted to validate ProScan’s effectiveness in varied clinical environments, thereby supporting its generalizability and scalability. The results of the study showed a higher diagnostic yield and a significantly improved lesion detection rate. These outcomes indicate that incorporating ProScan into regular clinical practice can improve the diagnostic process for small bowel bleeding by providing more precise and quicker analyses, which in turn benefits patient management and overall healthcare efficiency.

"This innovation underscores our continued commitment to advancing medical technology and supporting healthcare professionals in providing the best care possible,” said Stu Wildhorn, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at AnX Robotica.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Anesthesia Workstation
X40

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
One-Hour Endoscopic Procedure Could Eliminate Need for Insulin for Type 2 Diabet...
AI Can Prioritize Emergecny Department Patients Requiring Urgent Treatment
AI to Improve Diagnosis of Atrial Fibrillation
Image: A journal cover illustration submitted by the research team depicting the study`s impact (Photo courtesy of Dr. Emilio Alarcon, University of Ottawa)

Peptide-Based Hydrogels Repair Damaged Organs and Tissues On-The-Spot

Scientists have ingeniously combined biomedical expertise with nature-inspired engineering to develop a jelly-like material that holds significant promise for immediate repairs to a wide variety of damaged... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE