AI Assisted Reading Tool for Small Bowel Video Capsule Endoscopy Detects More Lesions

Image: The ProScan AI assisted reading tool is designed to unlock the future of gastroenterology (Photo courtesy of AnX Robotica)

A revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) technology that has proven faster and more accurate in diagnosing small bowel bleeding could transform gastrointestinal medicine.

AnX Robotica (Plano, TX, USA) has validated the clinical advantages of using ProScan, the first FDA-cleared AI-assisted reading tool for small bowel video capsule endoscopy. ProScan is an innovative AI-assisted reading tool that utilizes advanced algorithms to drastically reduce the time required to review capsule endoscopy studies, thus enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses. It is specifically designed to expedite the assessment of capsule endoscopy images, improving the speed of diagnosing and starting treatment. Furthermore, ProScan enhances clinical efficiency by enabling clinicians to accurately identify key anatomical regions within the digestive tract, from the oral cavity through the esophagus, stomach, and small bowel, offering unmatched anatomic localization capabilities.

The multicentre prospective study involving 14 European centers was conducted to validate ProScan’s effectiveness in varied clinical environments, thereby supporting its generalizability and scalability. The results of the study showed a higher diagnostic yield and a significantly improved lesion detection rate. These outcomes indicate that incorporating ProScan into regular clinical practice can improve the diagnostic process for small bowel bleeding by providing more precise and quicker analyses, which in turn benefits patient management and overall healthcare efficiency.

"This innovation underscores our continued commitment to advancing medical technology and supporting healthcare professionals in providing the best care possible,” said Stu Wildhorn, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at AnX Robotica.