Miniaturized Ultrasonic Scalpel Enables Faster and Safer Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Robot-assisted surgery (RAS) has gained significant popularity in recent years and is now extensively used across various surgical fields such as urology, gynecology, and cardiology. These surgeries, performed with robotic systems, enhance the surgeon's dexterity and visualization, leading to more precise and less invasive procedures. However, despite these advantages, RAS still faces certain limitations that restrict its broader application and effectiveness. For example, ultrasonic scalpels, commonly used in laparoscopic surgery, have traditionally been too bulky for effective integration into robotic surgery due to the size of the transducer. The existing technology for ultrasonic scalpels, which is based on hand-held designs, lacks flexibility, compromises safety, and limits the potential advantages of ultrasonic technology in RAS. Now, a newly developed miniaturized ultrasonic scalpel aims to facilitate faster and safer robot-assisted surgeries.

In a groundbreaking development, Nami Surgical (Glasgow, Scotland) has introduced Nami S, a high-performance, miniaturized ultrasonic scalpel designed to overcome these significant barriers in RAS. This innovation enables surgeons to conduct robotic procedures more quickly and safely, significantly enhancing patient outcomes. Nami S is the first miniaturized ultrasonic scalpel that is compatible with a robotic dexterous joint, which greatly enhances surgical precision and efficiency, allowing surgeons to tackle complex surgical tasks with greater ease. The introduction of Nami S is set to improve patient recovery times and reduce hospital stays by integrating the benefits of ultrasonics into critical robotic surgeries.

The scalpel is versatile and precise, capable of cutting and cauterizing soft tissue and sealing vessels up to 7 mm in diameter. The device and enclosure is mounted onto the dexterous robotic wrist. For the first time, a surgeon can manipulate an ultrasonic scalpel with a dexterous robotic wrist for complex surgeries. The device is inserted through a surgical port into the patient’s abdomen where it can be maneuvered inside the body. The Nami S device can clamp and seal vessels upto 7 mm in diameter with low thermal spread and minimal blood loss. Without power, the technology can be used as a manipulator of tissue. With the jaw open, the blade when energized can be used to create an incision.

“Robot-assisted surgery has become increasingly popular in recent years and is now widely used in various surgical procedures including urology, gynecology, and colorectal,” said Nami Surgical’s CEO and Co-founder Nico Fenu. “We are committed to close collaboration with clinicians and companies in the industry to translate their needs into novel devices that not only improve patient outcomes, but also drive ultrasonic surgery to the next level. It's an exciting time for us, and we are just getting started.”