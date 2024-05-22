We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Minimally Invasive Imaging Technique to Revolutionize Ureteral Injury Detection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 May 2024
Print article
Image: Ureteral electrothermal injury is visible via histology ex vivo (Photo courtesy of Long et al., doi 10.1117/1.BIOS.1.1.015001)
Image: Ureteral electrothermal injury is visible via histology ex vivo (Photo courtesy of Long et al., doi 10.1117/1.BIOS.1.1.015001)

Electrothermal ureteral injuries are a frequent complication during pelvic surgery. The ureters, which are delicate tubes carrying urine from the kidneys to the bladder, are especially at risk due to their proximity to other anatomical structures. Unfortunately, existing detection methods often fail to quickly identify subtle thermal injuries, which may take days or weeks to become apparent. Now, a new study has demonstrated that optical coherence tomography (OCT) endoscopy, a minimally invasive imaging technique, could transform how ureteral injuries are detected.

This research, led by an interdisciplinary team at the University of Arizona (Tucson, AZ, USA), involved applying electrothermal energy externally to explanted pig ureters to mimic varying degrees of injury severity. Right after this application, the researchers performed OCT endoscopy on these tissues and compared the images to histology, which is the gold standard for interpreting such injuries. The results were striking. The size of the lesions observed in OCT images correlated with the power of treatment applied, offering a quantitative measure of the injury severity. Additionally, qualitative markers of injury were visible in almost all instances, with only one low-power lesion being the exception. Trained physicians were able to identify these features with an average sensitivity of 82% and specificity of 96% in lesion detection.

Although the study was limited by its small sample size and its ex vivo setting, the findings indicate that OCT endoscopy has substantial potential. This technique can provide timely and precise detection of electrothermal ureteral injuries, potentially enhancing patient outcomes and reducing postoperative complications. This innovative approach could soon provide surgeons with a valuable tool, boosting safety and accuracy during pelvic surgeries.

“This study provides an important step towards protecting patients from ureteral injuries during pelvic surgery,” said Darren Roblyer of Boston University. “OCT is label-free, safe for the patient, and can be integrated into a remarkably small-diameter endoscope, provide a potentially excellent means for detecting and ultimately preventing these unfortunate injuries.”

Related Links:
University of Arizona

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Traumatic Brain Injury Whole Blood Test
i-STAT TBI CARTRIDGE

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Revascularization Improves Life Quality in Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia, Finds...
Powerful AI Risk Assessment Tool Predicts Outcomes in Heart Failure Patients
Peptide-Based Hydrogels Repair Damaged Organs and Tissues On-The-Spot
Image: The largest scale analysis compared longer-term percutaneous devices for aortic valve replacement versus surgery (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Transcatheter Valve Replacement Outcomes Similar To Surgery, Finds Study

A new study has shown that a minimally invasive procedure for replacing the aortic valve in the heart—known as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)—is on par with the more traditional surgical... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE