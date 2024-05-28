We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Maneuvering System Empowers Surgeons with Enhanced Control during Laparoscopic Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 May 2024
Image: The Virtual Ports maneuvering system (Photo courtesy of Virtual-Ports Ltd.)
Image: The Virtual Ports maneuvering system (Photo courtesy of Virtual-Ports Ltd.)

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques have transformed patient care by providing less invasive options compared to traditional open surgeries. These methods often involve smaller cuts, less tissue damage, and quicker recovery periods, which enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction. MIS is seeing continuous innovations such as laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries, now common in various surgical fields. These advancements are geared towards enhancing procedural efficiency, cutting down on waste, and maximizing the use of resources. For instance, the creation of reusable surgical tools and devices not only reduces healthcare expenditures but also decreases the amount of medical waste produced during surgeries. Now, a groundbreaking maneuvering system allows surgeons to precisely control the surgical space, reducing the need for extra hands and minimizing risks associated with inexperienced staff performing complex techniques.

Virtual-Ports Ltd. (Hod Hasharon, Israel;), known for its innovative single-hand, multi-application surgical solutions, is poised to transform abdominal surgery by drastically enhancing visibility and access within the surgical space. At the heart of Virtual-Ports’ innovation is its MicroAnchoring technology, a unique system designed to provide surgeons with superior control and precision during laparoscopic surgeries. This technology not only decreases the number of access ports needed and reduces dependency on operating room staff but also eliminates the need for a fourth robotic arm in robotic-assisted surgeries, thus reducing potential complications and associated costs.

Virtual-Ports has received CE certification under the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745), a critical step for the commercial sale of its innovative surgical products in Europe, the UK, and other international markets that accept CE marks. Armed with this certification, Virtual-Ports is ready to launch its revolutionary technology to healthcare providers and patients throughout Europe, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the surgical technology space.

"Attaining the CE certification under the new MDR requirements not only allows Virtual-Ports to access a long-awaited multi-billion-dollar market, but it is also a testament to the quality and advancement of Virtual-Ports as a company,” said CEO Yuval Yaskil. “This milestone underscores our steadfast commitment to empowering surgeons and healthcare systems with cutting-edge solutions that promote safer and more cost-effective clinical outcomes."

