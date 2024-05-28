We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
13 Jun 2024 - 15 Jun 2024
India Health 2024
18 Jun 2024 - 21 Jun 2024
CARS 2024 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
18 Jun 2024 - 20 Jun 2024
MedtecLIVE 2024

New Adhesive Hydrogel Coatings to Prolong Lifespan of Pacemakers and Medical Implants

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 May 2024
Print article
Image: Coating implantable devices with the hydrogel adhesive eliminates the buildup of scar tissue around them (Photo courtesy of ilusmedical/Shutterstock)
Image: Coating implantable devices with the hydrogel adhesive eliminates the buildup of scar tissue around them (Photo courtesy of ilusmedical/Shutterstock)

When medical devices such as pacemakers are implanted in the body, they often trigger an immune response that results in the accumulation of scar tissue around the device. This scarring, known as fibrosis, can disrupt the function of the devices and may necessitate their removal. To address this issue, engineers have discovered a simple and universal method to prevent such fibrosis by coating the devices with a hydrogel adhesive. This coating binds the devices to tissue and shields them from attacks by the immune system.

The adhesive, developed by engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA), is composed of cross-linked polymers known as hydrogels. It resembles a surgical tape they previously developed to seal internal wounds. The researchers have determined that other hydrogel adhesives could also guard against fibrosis, and they envision this method being applicable not only to pacemakers but to sensors and devices that administer drugs or therapeutic cells as well. Over the years, the team has engineered a range of adhesives for medical use, including tapes that are double-sided or single-sided, useful for repairing surgical incisions or internal damages. These adhesives function by quickly absorbing moisture from damp tissues through polyacrylic acid, a superabsorbent material found in diapers. Once the moisture is absorbed, chemical groups known as NHS esters within the polyacrylic acid form durable bonds with the proteins on the tissue surface in a process that is completed in about five seconds.

Several years ago, the team began to investigate if this type of adhesive could also maintain medical implants in position and stop fibrosis. To evaluate this, they coated polyurethane devices with the adhesive and implanted them into various sites such as the abdominal wall, colon, stomach, lung, or heart of rats. Upon removal weeks later, no scar tissue was evident. Further experiments with additional animal models consistently showed an absence of fibrosis where the adhesive-coated devices were implanted, persisting for up to three months. The team conducted bulk RNA sequencing and fluorescent imaging to analyze the immune response in the animals, discovering that initially, immune cells like neutrophils infiltrated the site of the implants. However, these attacks quickly subsided before any scar tissue could develop.

This adhesive has potential applications in coatings for epicardial pacemakers — devices positioned on the heart to regulate heart rate. The MIT researchers found that when they implanted wires coated with the adhesive in rats, the wires functioned effectively for at least three months without any scar tissue forming. They also experimented with a hydrogel adhesive that incorporates chitosan, a natural polysaccharide, which similarly prevented fibrosis in animal studies. In contrast, two commercially available tissue adhesives they tested did not prevent fibrosis, as they eventually detached from the tissue, allowing the immune system to resume its attack. In a different experiment, the researchers coated implants with hydrogel adhesives but then immersed them in a solution that stripped the polymers of their adhesive properties while retaining their overall chemical composition. After these were implanted and held in place by sutures, fibrotic scarring occurred, indicating that the mechanical interaction between the adhesive and the tissue plays a crucial role in preventing immune attacks, according to the researchers.

“The dream of many research groups and companies is to implant something into the body that over the long term the body will not see, and the device can provide therapeutic or diagnostic functionality. Now we have such an ‘invisibility cloak,’ and this is very general: There’s no need for a drug, no need for a special polymer,” said MIT professor Xuanhe Zhao.

Related Links:
MIT

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Tablet Cart
Tryten S1

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Innovative Material Paves Way for Next-Generation Wearable Devices
Wireless Electronic Suture Enables Postoperative Long-Term Monitoring Of Soft Tissue...
Transcatheter Valve Replacement Outcomes Similar To Surgery, Finds Study
Image: The new WHO guidelines include 14 good practice statements and 23 recommendations on key areas for health workers (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

WHO Publishes First Global Guidelines to Reduce Bloodstream Infections from Catheter Use

Up to 70% of all inpatients require a catheter, specifically a peripherally inserted catheter (PIVC), at some point during their hospital stay. Patients who receive treatments via catheters are particularly... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
Image: The cartridge-based TEG 6s system provides clinicians a complete picture about a patient\'s coagulation profile (Photo courtesy of Haemonetics Corporation)

Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing

Quickly assessing a patient's total hemostasis status can be critical to influencing clinical outcomes and using blood products. Haemonetics Corporation (Boston, MA, USA) has now obtained 510(k) clearance... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE