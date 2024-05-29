We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

AR Visualization System Improves Surgeons’ Capabilities and Spatial Awareness

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 May 2024
Print article
Image: The Beyeonics Maverick system leverages AR technology originating in aviation to improve visual capabilities and spatial awareness (Photo courtesy of Beyeonics Surgical)
Image: The Beyeonics Maverick system leverages AR technology originating in aviation to improve visual capabilities and spatial awareness (Photo courtesy of Beyeonics Surgical)

Pilots have long benefited from sophisticated augmented reality (AR) displays that alleviate mental and physical stress. Now, this same technology has been adapted by an AR visualization system to enhance visual capabilities and spatial awareness for surgeons.

The Beyeonics Maverick system from Beyeonics Surgical offers neurosurgical and orthopedic surgeons enhanced visual and operational capabilities. Originating from technology developed for F-35 jet pilots, this headset-based interface employs a state-of-the-art AR system. It provides a magnified surgical field view from a three-foot distance via an optical camera mounted on a robotic arm. The robotic arm, which tracks the surgeon's head movements in real-time, allows for intuitive and natural adjustments to the field of view, maintaining a clear view throughout the procedure. The Maverick system is operated through hands-free head gestures by the surgeon, promoting uninterrupted and efficient workflows for surgical teams in the operating room.

The Beyeonics Maverick system has now been used in surgery for the first time, successfully assisting in spine and brain surgeries, including ACDF, corpectomy, craniotomy, decompression, interbody fusion, laminectomy, and tumor resection. The system supports minimally invasive techniques, offering precise imaging of the spine and brain. It integrates all relevant operational data into a single enhanced view through a supercomputer, making it readily and safely available to the surgeon during procedures. Registered as an FDA class I device, the Beyeonics Maverick system is approved for use in the United States. Beyeonics Surgical is set to continue its pilot launch of the Maverick system in the USA in 2024.

"We are excited to bring the advanced technology of the Beyeonics Maverick system to the market," said Ron Schneider, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyeonics Surgical. "Neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons can now benefit from increased visual capabilities and augmented data processing power in real-time, creating an enhanced understanding of the complex anatomy encountered in brain and spine surgery. Pilots have long benefitted from advanced augmented reality displays that reduce mental and physical burden on the user, and we are proud to bring the benefits of this technology to our surgeon partners."

Beyeonics Surgical

