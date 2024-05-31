We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
13 Jun 2024 - 15 Jun 2024
India Health 2024
18 Jun 2024 - 21 Jun 2024
CARS 2024 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
18 Jun 2024 - 20 Jun 2024
MedtecLIVE 2024

New Hydrogel Sealant Effective at Sealing Dural Defects and Preventing Postoperative Adhesion

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 May 2024
Print article
Image: Low-swelling hydrogel sealant for sealing of dural defect and prevention of postoperative adhesion (Photo courtesy of Science China Press)
Image: Low-swelling hydrogel sealant for sealing of dural defect and prevention of postoperative adhesion (Photo courtesy of Science China Press)

The dura mater is a fibrous membrane of connective tissue that envelops the brain and spinal cord. In neurosurgical procedures that require access to the brain or spinal cord, opening the dura mater often leads to complications, one of which is the leakage of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). CSF leakage can result in a variety of severe complications, including postural headaches, pseudodural cysts, dural fistulas, cerebral or spinal hernias, meningitis, intracranial hemorrhages, epidural fibrosis, and postoperative adhesions. To address this, the standard clinical practice involves suturing the area where the dura mater has been opened. However, suturing can be time-consuming and challenging, particularly when dealing with hard-to-reach defects. The process also damages the dura mater, and the needle holes can hinder the achievement of a watertight seal. Consequently, there has been significant interest in developing tissue adhesives and sealants that can provide sutureless wound closure, achieve hemostasis, and seal against leaks more effectively, offering benefits like ease of use, reduced tissue damage, and suitability for urgent medical situations.

Scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Beijing, China) have developed an innovative injectable hydrogel sealant that is tissue-adhesive and exhibits minimal swelling. This sealant, based on o-phthalaldehyde (OPA)/amine chemistry, is designed specifically for dural sealing and repair. The hydrogel forms when gelatin is mixed with OPA-terminated 4-armed PEG (4aPEG-OPA). In this reaction, the OPA groups from the 4aPEG-OPA react with the amine groups in the gelatin, forming phthalimidine linkages that create a stable, low-swelling cross-linking network. Additionally, the OPA groups can also bond with amine groups on the tissue surface, enhancing the hydrogel’s adhesion to the tissue and ensuring a watertight seal over the dural defects. The adhesive strength of this 4aPEG-OPA/gelatin hydrogel on porcine tissue has shown to be significantly stronger than that of fibrin glue, and its ability to withstand pressure exceeds that of postoperative CSF pressure fluctuations.

Further evaluations, including in vitro swelling and degradation tests, have demonstrated that the 4aPEG-OPA/gelatin hydrogel has a considerably lower swelling ratio compared to other commercially available dural sealants. In vivo studies using rat and rabbit models have shown that when applied to lumbar and cerebral dural incisions, the hydrogel effectively seals the defects and prevents CSF leakage without exerting undue pressure on the central nervous system. Additionally, the use of this hydrogel has been associated with reduced local inflammation, decreased epidural fibrosis, and fewer postoperative adhesions in the areas of the dural defect. These findings highlight the significant potential of the 4aPEG-OPA/gelatin hydrogel as a multifunctional sealant for effectively sealing dural defects and preventing postoperative complications.

Related Links:
Chinese Academy of Sciences

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Syringe Pump
Spaceplus Perfusor

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Flexible Device Enables Sweat Gland Stimulation and Simultaneous Biosensing
WHO Publishes First Global Guidelines to Reduce Bloodstream Infections from Catheter...
Innovative Material Paves Way for Next-Generation Wearable Devices
Image: A full readout from the new AI algorithm that helps read EEGs (Photo courtesy of Duke University)

AI Doubles Medical Professionals’ Accuracy in Reading EEG Charts of ICU Patients

Electroencephalography (EEG) readings are crucial for detecting when unconscious patients may be experiencing or are at risk of seizures. EEGs involve placing small sensors on the scalp to measure the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Image: The MEDICA START-UP PARK is the meeting place for networking for and with the creative start-up scene (Photo courtesy of Constanze Tillmann/Messe Düsseldorf)

MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future

By always offering innovations and updating existing program formats, the internationally leading medical trade fair MEDICA in Düsseldorf has been successful for over half a century and always gives its... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE