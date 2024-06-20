We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Robotics Combined with AI Improves Safety in Emergency Stroke Surgeries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Jun 2024
Print article
Image: Robotics and AI combination has potential to improve safety in emergency stroke surgeries (Photo courtesy of KCL)
Image: Robotics and AI combination has potential to improve safety in emergency stroke surgeries (Photo courtesy of KCL)

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death throughout Europe, resulting in over 4 million fatalities annually. Mechanical thrombectomies (MT), which involve the surgical removal of blood clots from large blood vessels, have become a standard treatment for patients experiencing such blockages, particularly strokes. The time between the first onset of stroke symptoms to the initiation of treatment is critical; the sooner the clot is removed, the greater the chance that the patient will regain independence after a stroke. Researchers are now focusing on how surgical robots, autonomously guided by artificial intelligence (AI), might improve the safety and efficiency of these procedures.

During the initial stage of the MT procedure which involves navigating catheters and wires from the groin into the neck vessels, researchers at King’s College London (KCL, London, UK) utilizing computer modeling to demonstrate that this step can be performed autonomously using AI navigation. The team adopted inverse reinforcement learning (IRL) to train new AI models. In their studies to assess the viability of IRL for navigation, they compared the effectiveness of single-device tracking (guidewire alone) versus dual-device tracking (catheter and guidewire together), finding both methods highly successful with success rates of 95% and 96%, respectively.

However, the dual-device tracking, which simulates the actions of an expert, showed that integrating IRL with a dense reward function, known as reward shaping, leads to higher overall success rates and reduced procedure times compared to existing methods. The model developed through reward shaping leverages demonstrator data via IRL to navigate towards the target effectively, while the dense reward function encourages quick and efficient progress towards the target, minimizing the number of steps needed.

"Our research uses AI to show, for the first time, how to autonomously navigate medical instruments from the groin to the neck in blood vessels. This is an important part of MT, which removes clots from blood vessels. We also explored various methods to teach the AI,” said King’s PhD student Harry Robertshaw. “We found that using real-life examples to guide the AI, a technique known as 'inverse reinforcement learning', improves its performance compared to the best current methods. Moving forward we can use these new techniques to create models that may be able to navigate unseen patient blood vessels, moving us closer to realizing the full benefits of robotic MT with autonomous assistance.”

“Our work is another step forwards towards improved procedural accessibility and precision of autonomous endovascular navigation tasks,” added Dr. Thomas Booth, Reader in Neuroimaging, School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences. “For mechanical thrombectomy, the work plausibly lays the foundation for potentially transformative patient care - for example by treating patients more safely by using AI assistive navigation technologies.”

Related Links:
King’s College London


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Cardiac Implant Provides Life-Saving Treatment for Heart Failure Patients
Painless Skin Patch Continuously Monitors Vital Health Biomarkers
Smart Bandages to Revolutionize Treatment of Chronic Wounds
Image: Noninvasive laser therapy could be an effective new treatment for stroke patients (Photo courtesy of Stroke DOI: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.123.045358)

Noninvasive Laser Therapy for Stroke Treatment Could Help Avoid Surgical Removal of Blood Clot

Individuals suffering from stroke currently have limited treatment options, generally involving a combination of intravenous thrombolysis and endovascular thrombectomy—methods involving the injection of... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE