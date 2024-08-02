We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Groundbreaking Vine Robots with Magnetic Skin to Transform Cancer Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: The researchers navigated a soft magnetic robot through the tiny pathways of a brain phantom to the base of an aneurysm (Photo courtesy of International Journal of Robotics Research)
Image: The researchers navigated a soft magnetic robot through the tiny pathways of a brain phantom to the base of an aneurysm (Photo courtesy of International Journal of Robotics Research)

A new class of robots featuring magnetic skin and movement that is similar to creeping vine plants could revolutionize cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Researchers at the University of Leeds (West Yorkshire, UK) have created a new type of robot termed "magnetic vine robots." These robots mimic the growth and maneuverability of creeping vines, enabling them to navigate through extremely tight spaces—up to 40% smaller than their normal width—such as the complex pathways of the human bronchial tree. The robots are coated with a magnetic 'skin' and manipulated by external magnets, allowing them to perform complex navigational tasks like moving through 'S' bends. This feature could be revolutionary for accessing and treating tumors located in hard-to-reach areas of the lungs.

Inspired by natural vine growth, which adapts and moves around obstacles, these robots employ pneumatic pressure to expand and contract. They invert much like a partially turned inside-out sock. Pulling on a tether attached to the tip causes the robot to contract, and releasing it while increasing internal pressure extends it outward. This unique growing action enables the robot to traverse collapsed passages without applying force, easing the way for diagnostic or therapeutic instruments. The new approach, a first of its kind, combines the delicate movement of vine robots with magnetic control.

The magnetic properties of the robots are achieved by embedding their silicon skin with millions of micro-magnetic particles. Avoiding hard internal components like a tip magnet ensures the robot remains flexible and can navigate through the smallest spaces without causing tissue damage. Controlled externally, the robots can be steered through tight lung passages to reach and potentially treat or biopsy distant lesions. This method promises more precise and less invasive interventions, potentially improving patient outcomes significantly, as detailed in the research published in IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters.

Further advancements include the development of a control system for two magnetic robots, ensuring they do not collide while navigating within the body. This system utilizes two robotic arms, each manipulating a large permanent magnet, to guide the vine robots safely. Published in the International Journal of Robotics Research, the technique involves a complex algorithm that coordinates the movements of the magnets, maintaining a safe and effective distance and magnetic field strength, which is crucial for preventing any adverse effects on the medical device or the patient.

“Our findings highlight the success of our proposed magnetic steering methodology. These new robots represent a significant advancement in surgical navigation technology that could benefit millions of people,” said Professor Pietro Valdastri, Director of the University’s STORM Lab and research supervisor. “They have the potential to improve the safety and efficacy of medical procedures – from diagnoses to biopsies and treatment - reducing recovery times and minimizing surgical risks.”

Related Links:
University of Leeds

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Patient Monitor
UM2012

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Non-Invasive Technique for Recording Involuntary Nervous System Could Warn of Im...
Trojan-Horse Therapy Proves Effective against Several Cancer Tumor Types
First-of-its-Kind Trial to Measure Ejection Fraction Severity Directly from AI-E...
Image: A new score system can better screen and treat HFpEF heart failure patients (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

New Scoring System Accurately Identifies HFpEF Heart Failure Patients

Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) is the fastest-growing type of heart failure. Diagnosing HFpEF across populations is notably challenging, particularly in primary care, due to the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
Image: The Innovalve transseptal delivery system is designed to enable safe deployment of the Innovalve implant (Photo courtesy of Innovalve Bio)

Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical

Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA), a leading company in medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care, has acquired Innovalve Bio Medical LTD. (Ramat Gan, Israel), an early-stage... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE