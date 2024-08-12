We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Effective in Treating Atrial Fibrillation in Cardiac Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Aug 2024
Print article

A new method for surgical cardiac ablation designed to create continuous linear transmural ablations during cardiac procedures offers significant safety and performance advantages over existing thermal ablation techniques. This approach has the potential to shorten procedure times and reduce the risk of collateral damage to surrounding tissues.

Pulse Biosciences’ (Hayward, CA, USA) Cardiac Surgery System with Surgical Clamp is designed to produce durable and continuous transmural ablation lesions during cardiac surgeries to treat atrial fibrillation. The bipolar clamp employs the company's unique Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology. Pre-clinical studies have shown that a single application with the Surgical Clamp, lasting less than two seconds, can create a consistent, durable transmural ablation. This is significantly faster, taking about one-twentieth of the time required by current thermal ablation methods. Additionally, the non-thermal nature of nano-PFA eliminates the risk of thermal spread, which can cause unintended damage to nearby tissues, making it a safer alternative to thermal radiofrequency ablation.

The nano-PFA Cardiac Surgical System was granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in early July 2024. Pulse Biosciences has now announced the successful treatment of the first two patients in a first-in-human feasibility study using this novel Cardiac Surgery System for cardiac tissue ablation to treat atrial fibrillation. This multicenter study will involve up to 30 patients and will include endocardial catheter-based remapping to confirm chronic isolation approximately three months post-treatment. The initial procedure results demonstrated effective pulmonary vein and ‘box’ isolation using Pulse’s Cardiac Surgery System. Surgeons were able to quickly and efficiently create linear ablations, accomplishing the task in a fraction of the time required by current thermal techniques like radiofrequency or cryoablation.

“These initial treatment results confirm our preclinical work with the cardiac surgical system. The patients tolerated our procedure well. We are pleased to see how the intuitive design of the device facilitates an efficient procedure where surgeons can create controlled lesions with adequate depth very rapidly,” said Dr. Gan Dunnington, Chief Medical Officer, Cardiac Surgery of Pulse Biosciences. “We are excited to continue enrollment in this feasibility clinical study, which is intended to demonstrate the device’s safety, effectiveness and durability profile.”

Related Links:
Pulse Biosciences

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Proctology Attachment
Proctology Attachment

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
3D-Printed Blood Vessels to Pave Way for Manufacturing of Implantable Human Organs...
Water-Powered Electric Bandage Improves Healing in Chronic Wounds
Supercharged Silk Could Help Regenerate Heart Tissue
Image: autoscore is the world\'s first-of-its-kind AI model capable of automatic and comprehensive clinical EEG interpretation (Photo courtesy of Natus Medical)

World's First AI Model Capable of Expert-Level Clinical EEG Interpretation

An electroencephalogram (EEG) is a test used to measure electrical activity in the brain. While visual EEG review is considered the gold standard for identifying abnormalities, it requires extensive clinical... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
Image: The partnership will enable CGM sensors based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensing technology to integrate with Medtronic’s insulin delivery systems (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Technology with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) and Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) have entered into a global partnership to collaborate on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE