Light-Activated Expanding Implant to Eliminate Open-Chest Surgeries for Shunt Replacement in Children

- Stretchable Sensor Non-Invasively Measures Solid-State Skin Biomarkers for Early Disease Detection
- Intelligent Brain Pacemaker to Help Reduce Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms
- Revolutionary Hemostatic Gel Technology Treats Penetrating Traumatic Brain Injury
- New System with Insertable Biosensor to Revolutionize Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- Air-Powered Computer to Help Prevent Blood Clots and Strokes
- AI-Assisted GI Endoscopy Enables Accurate Detection of Colorectal Cancer
- AI in Colonoscopies Detects Early Signs of Bowel Cancer
- Tiny Folding Implants to Reduce Surgery for Treatment of Brain Conditions
- Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Effective in Treating Atrial Fibrillation in Cardiac Surgery
- Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform Returns Control to Surgeon's Hands
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
- International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
- 2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest Innovations
- BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion
- MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
- Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
- Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing
- Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
- Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
