New 3D-Printable Material Produces Bone Grafts for Better Surgery Outcomes

Image: Researcher Elizabeth Diederichs holding a miniature skull that was 3D-printed using the new material (Photo courtesy of University of Waterloo)

In major skeletal repair and reconstructive surgeries, current methods typically involve the use of metal implants and donor bone, which often do not perfectly match the patient's anatomy and may also face rejection. Addressing these challenges, researchers have introduced a groundbreaking material that closely resembles bone tissue and can be 3D printed into tailor-made bone grafts, offering a revolutionary option for these surgeries.

Developed by the team at the University of Waterloo (Waterloo, ON, Canada), this innovative biopolymer nanocomposite material can be 3D printed into tailor-made bone grafts that fit patient-specific needs. This technology may eliminate the need for metal plates, lower infection risks, and improve the likelihood of graft acceptance by the patient's body. The material is enhanced with nanoparticles that replicate bone minerals, strengthening the composite, and is designed to eventually be replaced by natural bone growth while the body safely expels the biopolymer.

Initial tests have shown that bone cells respond favorably to the new material, exhibiting normal adhesion, proliferation, and function, which marks significant progress over traditional materials. The research team is now pursuing additional funding and regulatory clearances to further develop this technology for practical medical applications.

“We’ve created a material that is strong, 3D-printable and compatible with a potential to become new bone tissue.” said lead researcher Dr. Thomas Willett, a professor in the Department of Systems Design Engineering and director of the new biomedical engineering graduate program. “With this technology, we can achieve the patient-specific geometry needed to reconstruct bone defects with greater success.”

“Our work is currently focused on advancing our biopolymer nanocomposite’s functional robustness as an implant and its ability to be replaced with living bone over time,” said Elizabeth Diederichs, Waterloo PhD candidate. “The goal is for this material to reduce a patient’s need for repeated operations after undergoing bone reconstruction surgery.”

