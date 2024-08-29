We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




New Method Combines EEG, MRI, and ML to Identify Seizure-Prone Brain Regions Before Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: The faster, non-invasive approach finds epilepsy hotspots before surgery (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The faster, non-invasive approach finds epilepsy hotspots before surgery (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Neurosurgery for patients with drug-resistant epilepsy involves locating the brain regions responsible for seizures. Generally, this requires patients to undergo 7 to 10 days of invasive intracranial EEG monitoring, where electrodes are implanted inside the brain through skull openings to record seizure activity. Researchers have now introduced a shorter, noninvasive technique for mapping seizure zones, which offers insights beyond what traditional EEGs can provide. Detailed in the journal Epilepsia, this novel method integrates standard scalp EEG readings with MRI data to map brain structures and employs machine learning to identify the brain areas most likely to generate seizures.

The team at Boston Children’s Hospital (Boston, MA, USA) conducted a retrospective analysis using approximately five minutes of scalp EEG data from 50 patients with drug-resistant epilepsy who had undergone neurosurgery. By incorporating MRI data and applying machine learning algorithms, they defined functional cortical networks, capable of detecting epileptiform activity not visible to the naked eye and even in the absence of discernible brain abnormalities on MRI. The algorithm showed a 75% accuracy rate (91% sensitivity, 74% specificity) in pinpointing seizure zones during episodes of epileptiform activity and 62% accuracy during non-epileptiform periods. The algorithm was less likely to match the targeted zones in patients who continued to experience seizures post-surgery, implying the initial surgical intervention did not accurately target the epileptic focus.

In cases where surgery did not stop the seizures, the model suggested that not all epileptogenic regions had been removed. It also pointed out scenarios where the epileptic area might be too extensive for resection, suggesting that such patients might better benefit from palliative treatments like neuromodulation. The researchers aim to further validate their approach in a larger, prospective study and determine which patients with drug-resistant epilepsy could most benefit from surgical interventions. Given its brief and noninvasive nature, this new technique could be applied earlier in the disease process, potentially allowing for earlier surgical interventions and helping to mitigate the neurodevelopmental impacts of epilepsy.

“Using computational tools, we can reconstruct cortical activity that the eye cannot catch and understand how different regions are functionally connected,” said Eleonora Tamilia, PhD, who directs the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit Signal and Data Science Program within the Epilepsy Center at Boston Children’s Hospital. “If a seizure starts in one region of the cortex, it’s likely to spread to another network it connects to. Even regions that are far apart may fire together.”

Related Links:
Boston Children’s Hospital

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Oscillation & Lung Expansion Therapy System
Volara System

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Injectable Cardiac Stimulator Corrects Heart Arrhythmia in Emergency Situations
Human-Centered AI Tool Predicts Patient’s Sepsis Risk Within Four Hours
Noninvasive Sonic Beam Therapy Platform Uses Sound Waves to Destroy Liver Tumors...
Image: The new CCS guidelines expand diagnostic tools and ways to prevent major adverse events and enhance quality of life (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

New Chronic Coronary Syndrome Guidelines Expand Diagnostic Tools

Chronic coronary syndrome (CCS) affects one in 20 adults globally, with numbers increasing due to better survival rates, improved recognition, and a focus on both larger and smaller heart vessels.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Specialist V-Wave
Image: ZOLL has announced a successful bid to acquire the ventilator business from Vyaire Medical (Photo courtesy of ZOLL/Vyaire)

ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business

ZOLL (Chelmsford, MA, USA), an Asahi Kasei (Tokyo, Japan) company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, has become the winning bidder in an auction to acquire Vyaire Medical’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE