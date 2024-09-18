Spatial Computing Technology Could Revolutionize Operating Room Environment

Surgeons can spend anywhere from 30 minutes to over 12 hours in the operating room, depending on the complexity of the procedure. The increasing use of multiple technology platforms during surgery often leads to crowded physical spaces in the OR. The duration of surgeries, combined with the use of multiple floor- and ceiling-mounted devices, can strain the surgeon's body, particularly the neck and shoulders. Studies have shown that minimally invasive surgeons experience higher rates of musculoskeletal pain due to the continuous use of various imaging systems. As a result, surgeons are always on the lookout for technologies that can help them deliver safer, more precise surgeries for their patients. The surgeon's experience in the operating room, especially while interacting with imaging systems, is crucial to achieving optimal patient outcomes. A spatial computing platform offers the potential for unlimited digital space to display imaging, potentially streamlining the workflow. A new study is now investigating whether spatial computing technology can improve the surgical experience.

Minimally invasive surgeons at UC San Diego Health (San Diego, CA, USA) are the first in the U.S. to explore the potential use of spatial computing applications on Apple Vision Pro in the operating room. Utilizing an app that streams video feeds from other devices, Apple Vision Pro can display patient medical imaging, vital signs, and the surgical camera view in real-time, enabling surgeons to make decisions while maintaining a more ergonomic posture. The surgeons are examining whether this technology could revolutionize the OR environment to benefit both patients and doctors. The ongoing trial is assessing the technology’s ergonomic and clinical capabilities. During this feasibility study, which followed two months of testing, surgeons also have access to traditional OR monitors and displays alongside Apple Vision Pro.

"With the successful completion of the first surgery using an app on Apple Vision Pro, we may identify new applications in health care technology,” said Christopher Longhurst, chief clinical and innovation officer at UC San Diego Health. “The knowledge learned will potentially enhance the surgical experience and pave the way for transformative advancements in medical practice.