We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Spatial Computing Technology Could Revolutionize Operating Room Environment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Sep 2024
Print article
Image: Minimally invasive surgeons are evaluating the potential use of spatial computing apps on Apple Vision Pro in the OR (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego Health)
Image: Minimally invasive surgeons are evaluating the potential use of spatial computing apps on Apple Vision Pro in the OR (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego Health)

Surgeons can spend anywhere from 30 minutes to over 12 hours in the operating room, depending on the complexity of the procedure. The increasing use of multiple technology platforms during surgery often leads to crowded physical spaces in the OR. The duration of surgeries, combined with the use of multiple floor- and ceiling-mounted devices, can strain the surgeon's body, particularly the neck and shoulders. Studies have shown that minimally invasive surgeons experience higher rates of musculoskeletal pain due to the continuous use of various imaging systems. As a result, surgeons are always on the lookout for technologies that can help them deliver safer, more precise surgeries for their patients. The surgeon's experience in the operating room, especially while interacting with imaging systems, is crucial to achieving optimal patient outcomes. A spatial computing platform offers the potential for unlimited digital space to display imaging, potentially streamlining the workflow. A new study is now investigating whether spatial computing technology can improve the surgical experience.

Minimally invasive surgeons at UC San Diego Health (San Diego, CA, USA) are the first in the U.S. to explore the potential use of spatial computing applications on Apple Vision Pro in the operating room. Utilizing an app that streams video feeds from other devices, Apple Vision Pro can display patient medical imaging, vital signs, and the surgical camera view in real-time, enabling surgeons to make decisions while maintaining a more ergonomic posture. The surgeons are examining whether this technology could revolutionize the OR environment to benefit both patients and doctors. The ongoing trial is assessing the technology’s ergonomic and clinical capabilities. During this feasibility study, which followed two months of testing, surgeons also have access to traditional OR monitors and displays alongside Apple Vision Pro.

"With the successful completion of the first surgery using an app on Apple Vision Pro, we may identify new applications in health care technology,” said Christopher Longhurst, chief clinical and innovation officer at UC San Diego Health. “The knowledge learned will potentially enhance the surgical experience and pave the way for transformative advancements in medical practice.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Treatment Chair
2 Section Bariatric Plinth
New
Surgical Planning Software and Guide
Signature ONE Surgical Planning

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
AI-Based System Reduces Risk of Unexpected Deaths in Hospitalized Patients
Pioneering Application Detects Pulse Pressure Using Smartphone
Mitral Valve Repair Via Catheter Offers Better Outcomes Than Pharmacological Tre...
Image: The machine learning model reduced hospitalizations by about 27% compared to actual and observed care (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Could Reduce Hospitalizations by 30% During Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare systems were pushed to their limits, and many facilities relied on a first-come, first-served approach or a patient's medical history to determine who received treatment.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
The Atellica VTLi Patient-side Immunoassay Analyzer, a high-sensitivity troponin I test at the bedside, delivers accurate results in just 8 minutes (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)

New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay

Emergency department overcrowding is a significant global issue that leads to increased mortality and morbidity, with chest pain being one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions.... Read more

Business

view channel
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
Image: Edwards Lifesciences’ Critical Care product group will be renamed as BD Advanced Patient Monitoring (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, J, USA) has completed the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' (Irvine, CA, USA) Critical Care product group, which will be renamed as BD Advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE