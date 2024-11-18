We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
23 Jan 2025 - 26 Jan 2025
AOCR 2025 – 23rd Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology
27 Jan 2025 - 30 Jan 2025
Arab Health 2025
15 Feb 2025 - 17 Feb 2025
40th Medicall Expo

New Lens System for Endoscopes Offers Physicians Unprecedented View of Inside the Body

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Nov 2024
Print article
Image: An illustration of the endoscope lens system (Photo courtesy of Aamod Shanker/UW ECE)
Image: An illustration of the endoscope lens system (Photo courtesy of Aamod Shanker/UW ECE)

The human body is a network of complex, interconnected passageways that traverse the cardiovascular, respiratory, and digestive systems. For physicians, reaching and treating diseased or damaged tissues within these narrow, winding arteries, bronchial tubes, and gastrointestinal chambers can be a daunting task. Many of these pathways are not only small in diameter but can also narrow to microscopic sizes, making it challenging to access them for treatment. Medical devices used to navigate and view these areas need to be flexible, maneuverable, and equipped with a light source. One such device is an endoscope—a long, thin, flexible tube that carries light, and often a camera, at its tip. Endoscopes have long been a vital tool for detecting, viewing, and treating various medical conditions such as blood clots in the heart, airway obstructions, and early-stage colon cancer.

However, current endoscopes are not without their limitations. The size of many endoscopes used today is too bulky to reach smaller spaces within the body, like the arteries in the brain or the bronchioles in the lungs. The size constraint is primarily due to the camera lens and light source needed at the tip of the device, which are essential for detecting, viewing, and treating diseased tissue. In response, researchers have now designed an innovative lens system that could allow physicians to better view and treat areas deep inside the body. The researchers have engineered a metalens—a flat, lightweight optical component that manipulates light through microscopic nanostructures. Metalenses have a wide range of applications in various technologies where space is limited, such as in smartphone cameras.

The tiny, flat metalens designed by the research team at the University of Washington’s Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering (Seattle, WA, USA) could shrink the diameter of the smallest endoscopes by more than 50%. This reduction would allow doctors to access deeper, hard-to-reach areas within the body. The system is incredibly small, with an aperture width of just 0.5 millimeters, about the width of five human hairs side by side. The new metalens system uses quantitative phase imaging, a microscopy technique that measures the phase of light as it passes through a sample, and depth sensing to generate a real-time, full-color, three-dimensional video with minimal computational requirements. While research has explored the use of quantitative phase imaging and depth sensing in other contexts, their application in endoscopic procedures is a unique and innovative development.

Another novel feature of the optical system is the use of chromatic aberration for depth sensing and 3D imaging. Typically, chromatic aberration is seen as an optical flaw that causes colored fringes in images due to a lens's failure to focus all colors at the same point. However, the team found a way to turn this imperfection into an advantage. By using a tiny, flat metalens, they created a chromatic splitting effect, causing each color to converge at different depths. This longitudinal rainbow effect allows depth to be mapped into the color channels of a camera. The results of this study, published in Nature Light: Science & Applications, show that an endoscope with such a lens system could provide real-time visual feedback to physicians, improving the efficiency, accuracy, and success rate of medical procedures. The system also offers higher resolution and better contrast than X-rays without the harmful radiation exposure.

This breakthrough opens up the possibility for physicians to access previously unviewable areas, such as deep blood clots in the brain or diseased arteries throughout the body, including in the heart. This is a promising development, particularly for treating cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes, which are the leading causes of premature death worldwide. Having developed a proof of concept, the research team now plans to build a prototype to test in a physical model of a human organ. The meta optics technology they have created can be manufactured and scaled up, presenting a unique opportunity to bring this lens system to the medical market. They also aim to guide the technology through clinical trials over the coming decade and beyond.

“We are trying to extend the eyes of the surgeon or the physician deeper into the body,” said Eric Seibel, a UW research professor in mechanical engineering, who co-authored the paper and has been engineering endoscopes for decades. “This is an application of meta optics that has the potential to make a practical impact in everybody’s lives, with a significant amount of development work. It may take 20 more years to make that impact. But it’s a technology that has great potential, and everyone should start paying attention to it.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Gold Member
X-Ray QA Meter
T3 AD Pro
New
Transparietal Needle
PIA
New
Fixed Height Patient Trolley
GT1501

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Electronic Diagnostic Model Predicts Acute Interstitial Nephritis in Patients
Portable and Wireless EKG patch as Effective as Traditional Stationary Device
Nanotechnology Could Combat Antibiotic-Resistant Infections in Open Bone Fractur...
Image: The AI-powered tool could provide real-time, critical insights into infant health that have previously been difficult to obtain (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Detects Serious Neurologic Changes in NICU Infants Using Only Video Data

Every year, more than 300,000 newborns are admitted to neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the United States. Infant alertness is a key indicator of neurological health, reflecting the overall... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business...
Image: Exciting program items and insights await visitors at MEDICA 2024 (Photo courtesy of Messe Düsseldorf/ctillmann)

MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry

Once again this year, everything at MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) will revolve around the major trends and challenges in medical technology. The focus will be on four key topics that will have a lasting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE