We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Magnetically Driven Robotic Microscrews for Fallopian Tube Blockages to Revolutionize Infertility Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Dec 2024
Print article
Image: Magnetically driven robotic microscrews offer a new solution for fallopian tube blockages (Photo courtesy of Liu et al; doi.org/10.1063/5.0233734)
Image: Magnetically driven robotic microscrews offer a new solution for fallopian tube blockages (Photo courtesy of Liu et al; doi.org/10.1063/5.0233734)

Infertility affects approximately 186 million individuals globally, with fallopian tube obstruction being responsible for 11%-67% of female infertility cases. To address this issue, researchers have developed an innovative solution that uses a magnetically controlled robotic microscrew to treat blockages in the fallopian tubes.

The microrobot, developed by the SIAT Magnetic Soft Microrobots Lab (Guangdong, China), is constructed from nonmagnetic photosensitive resin and coated with a thin layer of iron to impart magnetic properties. When an external magnetic field is applied, the robot rotates, creating translational motion that allows it to navigate through a glass channel designed to simulate a fallopian tube. The robot successfully removes a cell cluster obstruction placed in the channel, mimicking typical blockages in the female reproductive system. This magnetic control offers precise navigation through the delicate, narrow passageways of the fallopian tube. The design of the microrobot is another notable innovation. It features a screw-shaped body with a helical structure, a cylindrical central tube, and a disk-shaped tail. The helical structure is essential for propulsion, while the disk-shaped tail stabilizes the robot’s movement. As the screw rotates, it generates a vortex field that helps propel debris toward the tail, effectively clearing the blockage.

In the study published in the journal AIP Advances, the microrobot demonstrated both effectiveness and efficiency in clearing simulated blockages, with the vortex created by the rotating screw pushing debris away from the obstruction. Moving forward, the research team plans to further miniaturize the microrobot and enhance its capabilities. They also intend to test it in isolated organ models and incorporate real-time in vivo imaging systems to track the robot’s movement and position. Additionally, the team envisions expanding the robot’s use in surgical applications, including automatic control systems that could improve the efficiency of blockage removal and other medical procedures.

“This new technology offers a potentially less invasive alternative to the traditional surgical methods currently used to clear tubal obstructions, which often involve the use of conventional catheters and guidewires,” said author Haifeng Xu. “The ultimate goal is to provide a more effective, minimally invasive solution for patients suffering from infertility.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Vertebral Body Replacement System
Hydrolift
New
Mobile Power Procedure Chair
LeMans P360

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Injected Microbubbles Offer Safe Way to Deliver Emergency Oxygen
Innovative Photocurrent-Responsive Coating Cuts Bone-To-Implant Integration Time...
Ultra-Thin, Flexible Film Could Power Next-Generation Wearable Devices Using Body...
Image: Hand replica made of Ecoflex (Photo courtesy of Majed Othman Althumayri/TAMU)

Prosthetic Material Could Reduce Infections from Intravenous Catheters

Human skin is home to about one million bacteria per square centimeter, with Staphylococcus, particularly Staphylococcus epidermidis, being the most common species and a typical resident of the skin microbiome.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE