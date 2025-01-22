New Imaging Technique a Game-Changer for Bladder Cancer Surgery

Bladder cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors in the urinary system, and its treatment presents significant challenges. Radical cystectomy (RC) is the primary treatment for invasive cases, but the prognosis often remains poor due to lymph node metastasis. Pelvic lymph node dissection (PLND) is crucial for improving survival rates and refining treatment strategies. However, the methods and extent of PLND are still debated, and the procedure can be difficult, with the risk of damaging surrounding organs and nerves. These issues underscore the urgent need for more precise surgical techniques in PLND. Now, a promising new method for bladder cancer surgery using indocyanine green (ICG) and fluorescent imaging to guide PLND could offer a more accurate and efficient alternative to traditional techniques.

Researchers from the First Hospital of Shanxi Medical University (Shanxi, China) have demonstrated this novel approach in a study involving 54 patients undergoing RC and PLND. In this approach, ICG is injected into the medial malleolus of both the lower limbs and the perineum. Surgeons can track the flow of ICG through the lymphatic system using a 4K fluorescent laparoscopic imaging system, allowing them to identify and remove lymph nodes with exceptional precision. The results, published in the journal UroPrecision, were promising: this dual-injection technique reduced PLND surgery time by an average of 6.2 minutes and increased the accuracy of lymph node dissection to 93.41%, compared to just 75.91% in the control group that did not use ICG guidance. This method not only makes the surgical process more efficient but also promises better outcomes by ensuring thorough and accurate removal of lymph nodes, which is crucial for preventing cancer spread.

This innovative fluorescent imaging technique shows great potential for improving bladder cancer treatment. By enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of PLND, it could reduce surgical complications and improve long-term patient outcomes. This method could become a standard practice in RC, raising the quality of care overall. Additionally, the improved visualization of lymphatic pathways could offer deeper insights into tumor metastasis, potentially influencing future research and treatment approaches. The adaptability of this technique for other cancers further underscores its transformative potential in the field of surgical oncology.

"Integrating ICG and fluorescent imaging into bladder cancer surgery is a game-changer. It is crucial for preventing cancer recurrence for unparalleled precision in locating and excising pelvic lymph nodes,” said Dr. Xiaofeng Yang, the principal investigator of the study. “Not only does this approach optimize the surgical process, but it also has the potential to enhance survival rates by ensuring more complete lymph node dissection. Our findings underscore the importance of ongoing innovation in surgical oncology to improve patient care."