We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




New Imaging Technique a Game-Changer for Bladder Cancer Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: The promising new method for bladder cancer surgery could offer an alternative to traditional techniques (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)
Image: The promising new method for bladder cancer surgery could offer an alternative to traditional techniques (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Bladder cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors in the urinary system, and its treatment presents significant challenges. Radical cystectomy (RC) is the primary treatment for invasive cases, but the prognosis often remains poor due to lymph node metastasis. Pelvic lymph node dissection (PLND) is crucial for improving survival rates and refining treatment strategies. However, the methods and extent of PLND are still debated, and the procedure can be difficult, with the risk of damaging surrounding organs and nerves. These issues underscore the urgent need for more precise surgical techniques in PLND. Now, a promising new method for bladder cancer surgery using indocyanine green (ICG) and fluorescent imaging to guide PLND could offer a more accurate and efficient alternative to traditional techniques.

Researchers from the First Hospital of Shanxi Medical University (Shanxi, China) have demonstrated this novel approach in a study involving 54 patients undergoing RC and PLND. In this approach, ICG is injected into the medial malleolus of both the lower limbs and the perineum. Surgeons can track the flow of ICG through the lymphatic system using a 4K fluorescent laparoscopic imaging system, allowing them to identify and remove lymph nodes with exceptional precision. The results, published in the journal UroPrecision, were promising: this dual-injection technique reduced PLND surgery time by an average of 6.2 minutes and increased the accuracy of lymph node dissection to 93.41%, compared to just 75.91% in the control group that did not use ICG guidance. This method not only makes the surgical process more efficient but also promises better outcomes by ensuring thorough and accurate removal of lymph nodes, which is crucial for preventing cancer spread.

This innovative fluorescent imaging technique shows great potential for improving bladder cancer treatment. By enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of PLND, it could reduce surgical complications and improve long-term patient outcomes. This method could become a standard practice in RC, raising the quality of care overall. Additionally, the improved visualization of lymphatic pathways could offer deeper insights into tumor metastasis, potentially influencing future research and treatment approaches. The adaptability of this technique for other cancers further underscores its transformative potential in the field of surgical oncology.

"Integrating ICG and fluorescent imaging into bladder cancer surgery is a game-changer. It is crucial for preventing cancer recurrence for unparalleled precision in locating and excising pelvic lymph nodes,” said Dr. Xiaofeng Yang, the principal investigator of the study. “Not only does this approach optimize the surgical process, but it also has the potential to enhance survival rates by ensuring more complete lymph node dissection. Our findings underscore the importance of ongoing innovation in surgical oncology to improve patient care."

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Shoulder Positioner
HE-JB2
New
Surgical Booms
AIRport

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Biomaterial Shows Promise for Bone Healing and Tumor Control
Breakthrough Technique Stops Irregular Heartbeats
AI Model Accurately Predicts Progression of Autoimmune Disease
Image: Physiological data collected from wearable devices identify and predict inflammatory bowel disease flares (Photo courtesy of Gastroenterology, DOI:10.1053/j.gastro.2024.12.024)

Wearable Devices Detect and Predict Inflammatory Bowel Disease Flare-Ups

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the intestines and affects millions of people globally. Current methods for monitoring the disease require patients to... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE