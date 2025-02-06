We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Low-Cost, Robust Laparoscope Addresses Cost, Power and Sterilization Challenges

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
Image: The KeyScope low-cost laparoscope enables high resolution surgical imaging (Photo courtesy of Barnes et al., doi 10.1117/1.BIOS.2.2.022302)
Laparoscopic surgery, a minimally invasive technique, has revolutionized surgical practices in high-income countries. This method involves using a laparoscope to perform operations through small incisions, offering key benefits like reduced infection rates and faster recovery times. However, despite its advantages, laparoscopic surgery remains largely out of reach in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) due to the high cost of equipment and other logistical challenges. In an effort to overcome this barrier, researchers have developed the KeyScope, a cost-effective laparoscope designed specifically for use in LMICs.

In a study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA) and published in Biophotonics Discovery, researchers utilized a human-centered design approach to create the KeyScope system. Traditional laparoscopes can cost over USD 130,000, which makes them prohibitively expensive for many LMICs. In contrast, the KeyScope is priced at approximately USD 1,000, making it an affordable alternative. This significant cost reduction is achieved by replacing the fragile lens systems and fiber optics typically used in traditional devices with LEDs and a small camera located at the device's tip. The KeyScope is designed to be durable and easy to use. It connects directly to a laptop via USB, providing both power and video feed, which is essential in regions where electricity supply may be unstable. Its waterproof design, along with the absence of detachable parts, allows for submersion sterilization—a common practice in LMICs—while also reducing the risk of losing components, which are often difficult to replace.

An additional advantage of the KeyScope is its potential for local manufacturing. A company in Uganda has successfully demonstrated the ability to produce the device, ensuring that it can be produced, serviced, and distributed across Africa. The KeyScope has undergone testing, which confirmed that it provides high-resolution images with a wide field of view, accurate color reproduction, and minimal distortion, comparable to the performance of standard laparoscopes. The development of the KeyScope marks a significant advancement in making laparoscopic surgery accessible to a broader range of patients worldwide. By addressing the unique challenges faced by LMICs, this innovative device holds the potential to enhance surgical outcomes and save lives in areas where access to advanced medical technology is often limited.

