We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Mechanical Heart Valve Replacements Have Better Long-Term Survival, Study Finds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Feb 2025
Print article
Image: The study found patients who received mechanical valves had better long-term survival up to 13 years after having surgery (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The study found patients who received mechanical valves had better long-term survival up to 13 years after having surgery (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Over the past two decades, there has been a shift towards the use of biological heart valves rather than mechanical ones. While short-term clinical outcomes for both types of valves are generally considered comparable, the long-term outcomes remain a subject of ongoing debate. Current guidelines recommend mechanical valves made from synthetic materials for patients under 50 years old, while biological valves, which are made from animal tissue, are preferred for individuals over the age of 65 or 70. For patients aged between 50 and 70, the decision is typically left to the discretion of both surgeons and patients. New research, however, suggests that patients aged 50 to 70 who receive a mechanical heart valve replacement may experience better long-term survival than those with a biological valve.

The study, led by the University of Bristol (Bristol, UK), aimed to assess the clinical outcomes for patients aged 50 to 70 who underwent elective and urgent heart valve replacement at the Bristol Heart Institute (BHI) over a 27-year period (1996 to 2023). The researchers focused on trends, early outcomes, long-term survival rates, the incidence of repeat valve interventions, and patient prosthesis mismatch (PPM). The study included 1,708 patients, with 61% male and an average age of 63 years, of whom 1,191 (69.7%) received a biological valve replacement.

The findings, published in European Journal of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, revealed that there were no significant differences in the short-term outcomes between patients receiving biological and mechanical valves. However, patients with mechanical valves had better long-term survival, up to 13 years post-surgery. Notably, patients who received a 19 mm biological valve (a smaller valve often used in females) had the poorest long-term survival. In contrast, patients with a 21 mm mechanical valve experienced better survival outcomes than those with either a 19 mm or 21 mm biological valve. The study also highlighted that severe PPM is a major risk factor for poor long-term survival. The research team advises further evaluation of the long-term benefits of mechanical valves, particularly in smaller sizes, despite the advantage of biological valves in eliminating the need for long-term blood thinners.

“Our study has implications for decision-making in surgical heart valve replacements for patients aged between 50 and 70 years old,” said Gianni Angelini, BHF Professor of Cardiac Surgery at the Bristol Medical School. “The evidence supporting better long-term survival in patients receiving a mechanical heart valve suggests the current trend favoring biological valves in this age bracket should be urgently reconsidered. The survival benefit is especially clear in smaller sized valves.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Endocavity Needle Guide
Vitro PRO
New
Portable Patient Lift
Maxi Move

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Zinc-Based Dissolvable Implants to Transform Bone Repair
Self-Healing Electronic Skin Repairs Itself in Seconds After Damage
Light-Activated ‘Smart Bomb’ Advances Breast Cancer Treatment
Image: A skin patch with nitroglycerine is the switch that controls an implant underneath (Photo courtesy of Josef Kuster/ETH Zurich)

Skin Patch Activates New Gene Switch to Treat Diabetes

The body carefully and continuously regulates its metabolism, with specialized cells in the pancreas constantly monitoring the blood sugar levels, for instance. When blood sugar rises after a meal, the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Image: The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is celebrating its 50th edition (Photo courtesy of Informa Markets)

Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition

The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 – 30 January, is celebrating its 50th edition by welcoming more than 60,000 visitors and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE