We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Novel Catheter Mimics Snake Teeth to Grab Blood Clots

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Feb 2025
Print article
Image: Ángel Enríquez, CEO of Emboa Medical Inc., showing the novel microstructured catheter design (Photo courtesy of Vincent Walter/Purdue University)
Image: Ángel Enríquez, CEO of Emboa Medical Inc., showing the novel microstructured catheter design (Photo courtesy of Vincent Walter/Purdue University)

Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide, claiming approximately 140,000 lives in the United States each year. Nearly 90% of stroke cases are ischemic strokes, caused by blockages in the arteries that supply blood to the brain. Stroke is a highly time-sensitive condition that demands rapid intervention for the best possible recovery. Traditional stent retrievers, which are used to remove clots, often cause higher rates of vessel perforation due to the interaction between the metal struts and the vessel walls. This can lead to intracranial hemorrhages, which occur at a higher rate than with aspiration catheters, which use suction through a tube. These hemorrhages can be asymptomatic or symptomatic, but no physician is comfortable causing any damage to the patient's blood vessels. To address this issue, researchers have developed a novel extraction device that mimics a snake’s evolutionary advantage to improve the retrieval of blood clots in the brain.

Emboa Medical (West Lafayette, IN, USA) has developed a novel microstructured catheter designed to improve outcomes for stroke patients. The company’s patent-pending platform, known as TRAP (thrombus retrieval aspiration platform), emulates the arrangement of a boa constrictor’s teeth in its biomimetic design, allowing it to grasp blood clots without damaging them. The TRAP catheter demonstrated over a 200% increase in the force used to remove blockages compared to traditional catheters. Additionally, it showed significant benefits in removing clots on the first attempt in a worst-case neurovascular model, achieving a 40% success rate compared to just 10% with conventional smooth inner diameter catheters.

Emboa has been working diligently to refine the design of the microstructures using physiologically relevant models to further distinguish its catheter from others currently available on the market. The company has conducted in vitro experiments that provide quantitative evidence of the advantages of TRAP catheters. Moreover, Emboa plans to carry out an in vivo porcine model study, aiming to preliminarily validate the safety and effectiveness of TRAP by the end of Q1 2025. The successful completion of this animal model study will pave the way for developing more functional and robust TRAP devices, facilitating the transition to larger-scale verification activities and eventual regulatory approval. Another key step in bringing TRAP to market is establishing a manufacturing process that will integrate these microscale structures into the distal tip of the catheters.

Related Links:
Emboa Medical

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Automated External Defibrillator
HeartStart OnSite AED
New
Bariatric Flip Seat Scale
Detecto 6868

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans at Analyzing Long-Term ECG Recordings
Skin Patch Activates New Gene Switch to Treat Diabetes
Zinc-Based Dissolvable Implants to Transform Bone Repair
Image: The flexible sensor enables better wound healing monitoring by providing clearer insights into inflammation and recovery (Photo courtesy of Jennifer M. McCann/Penn State)

Smart Sensor Enables Precise, Self-Powered Tracking of Healing Wounds

One of the key challenges in self-powered wearable sensors for healthcare monitoring is the ability to distinguish between different signals that occur simultaneously. Researchers have now addressed this... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Image: The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is celebrating its 50th edition (Photo courtesy of Informa Markets)

Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition

The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 – 30 January, is celebrating its 50th edition by welcoming more than 60,000 visitors and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE