We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




New Surface Coating Could Prevent Blood Clotting in Medical Devices and Implants

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
Print article
Image: The zwitterionic coating could stop blood clots from forming in medical devices and implants (Photo courtesy of University of Sydney)
Image: The zwitterionic coating could stop blood clots from forming in medical devices and implants (Photo courtesy of University of Sydney)

For people living with heart valve disease, medical devices such as heart valves and stents are critical in saving lives. These implants face constant pressure within the human body, with heart valves working under high pressure to pump blood, opening and closing hundreds of millions of times over a span of ten years. Proteins in the blood can accumulate on the surfaces of these implants, gradually forming blood clots. This often necessitates invasive surgery to either replace or remove the implant. In response to this challenge, scientists are exploring the use of a common macromolecule found in human cells to create materials that could prevent blood clots from forming in medical devices and implants.

Zwitterions, a type of macromolecule present in human cells, are unique in that they carry both positive and negative charges simultaneously, making them neutral overall. The term ‘Zwitter’ comes from the German word for ‘hybrid,’ reflecting this dual-charge characteristic. These molecules are highly effective at forming bonds with water molecules. Zwitterions are already naturally occurring in cell membranes, where they help to create a thin layer of water, ensuring that blood and other proteins flow smoothly through the heart and organs without sticking to surfaces. Drawing on the zwitterion's ability to attract water while remaining chemically neutral, researchers at the University of Sydney (Sydney, Australia) have developed a zwitterionic coating that binds with water to create a thin watery layer. Inspired by the natural properties of cell membranes, the research team is working to replicate this function to design materials that could prolong the lifespan of medical implants.

So far, the team has created a zwitterionic coating that, when applied to material surfaces, forms a thin layer of water just a few nanometers thick, essentially creating a protective watery "armor." In contrast, materials without the coating repel and spread water away from the surface. The researchers are now focusing on developing new formulations that can be chemically bonded to the surface of various types of implants, whether made from tissue, metal, plastic, or rubber. The goal is to minimize their interaction with blood, thereby preventing clot formation. The team has published a detailed review in Cell Biomaterials, outlining the potential applications of zwitterions in biomedicine and providing a comprehensive blueprint for designing surface coating technologies.

By using Zwitterion-coated materials, we aim to decrease the risk of blood clots and increase the lifespan of heart valves and other medical implants,” said Dr Sina Naficy, who is leading the research team developing heart valves that are more resistant to blood clots.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Washer Disinfector
Tiva 2
New
ECG Air Suction Unit
ECG Air / BT

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans at Analyzing Long-Term ECG Recordings
Skin Patch Activates New Gene Switch to Treat Diabetes
Zinc-Based Dissolvable Implants to Transform Bone Repair
Image: The flexible sensor enables better wound healing monitoring by providing clearer insights into inflammation and recovery (Photo courtesy of Jennifer M. McCann/Penn State)

Smart Sensor Enables Precise, Self-Powered Tracking of Healing Wounds

One of the key challenges in self-powered wearable sensors for healthcare monitoring is the ability to distinguish between different signals that occur simultaneously. Researchers have now addressed this... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Image: The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is celebrating its 50th edition (Photo courtesy of Informa Markets)

Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition

The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 – 30 January, is celebrating its 50th edition by welcoming more than 60,000 visitors and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE