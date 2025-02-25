We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Automated Endoscopic Device Obtains Improved Biopsy Results in Single Pass

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
Image: The Precision-GI endoscopic automated motorized EUS biopsy device has been launched in the US market (Photo courtesy of Limaca Medical)
Image: The Precision-GI endoscopic automated motorized EUS biopsy device has been launched in the US market (Photo courtesy of Limaca Medical)

Biopsy sampling is often essential for diagnosing lung cancer, liver cancer, lymphoma, and other cancers in cases where endoscopic biopsy is possible, but sampling from subcutaneous tissues is challenging. However, current endoscopic biopsy devices face limitations in consistently obtaining high-quality tissue with adequate quantity, often leading to tissue fragmentation, insufficient sample size, and blood contamination. Now, a new endoscopic device offers improved biopsy results for patients with suspected cancers in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and nearby organs, such as the pancreas and liver.

Limaca Medical (Yokneam, Israe) has developed the Precision-GI endoscopic device, designed to more efficiently and less traumatically obtain biopsies for the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and other serious GI cancers. This automated device offers enhanced diagnostic capabilities by providing significantly higher-quality and larger quantities of biopsy tissue compared to existing methods. Unlike all current endoscopic ultrasound fine needle biopsy (EUS-FNB) devices, which require manual operation, the Precision-GI device features an innovative motorized, automated rotational cutting needle that enables superior tissue acquisition with reduced blood contamination, all in a single pass for histopathologic and molecular analysis.

A recent clinical trial with 40 patients, focused primarily on endoscopic ultrasound-guided biopsies of solid pancreatic masses as well as liver and adjacent GI tract masses, yielded excellent results. Precision-GI proved its ability to deliver consistently high-quality biopsy samples, demonstrating both outstanding tissue quality and procedural efficiency. Following the success of its clinical trials, Limaca Medical has introduced the Precision-GI endoscopic automated motorized EUS biopsy device to the U.S. market, with commercialization supported by its clinical data, operational capabilities, and FDA clearance.

"Our progress over the past year has positioned Limaca as a leader in innovative endoscopic biopsy solutions, with the potential to redefine GI cancer diagnostics,” said Limaca's CEO Assaf Klein. “Limaca Medical is well-positioned for growth through providing superior diagnostics, better results for the patient, and improved physician experience."

