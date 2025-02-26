We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Screw-Shaped Magnetic Microrobots to Transform Treatment for Patients with Inoperable Blood Clots

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Feb 2025
Print article
Image: The magnetics microrobots removed blood clots from sheep iliac artery (Photo courtesy of University of Twente)
Image: The magnetics microrobots removed blood clots from sheep iliac artery (Photo courtesy of University of Twente)

Cardiovascular conditions such as thrombosis pose a significant global health issue, with blood clots being responsible for one in four deaths worldwide each year. A blood clot can obstruct a blood vessel, preventing oxygenated blood from reaching certain parts of the body. Traditional treatments often struggle to address clots located in hard-to-reach areas. Now, the development of magnetic microrobots offers new hope for patients dealing with otherwise inoperable blood clots.

Researchers at the University of Twente (Enschede, Netherlandsl) and Radboud University Medical Center (Nijmegen, Netherlands) have successfully developed wireless magnetic robots to remove blood clots. This cutting-edge innovation is poised to revolutionize the treatment of life-threatening vascular conditions such as thrombosis. The robots are 3D-printed in the shape of tiny screws, each containing a small permanent magnet. The magnet, measuring only one millimeter in length and diameter, is strategically positioned to allow the "screw" to rotate in both directions. This capability enables the robot to move against the blood flow and then reverse direction to swim back, making it highly maneuverable. The screw design enhances its ability to effectively drill through blood clots. These microrobots are controlled wirelessly, enabling them to navigate through the complex network of blood vessels.

The study explored three approaches for removing blood clots: mechanical fragmentation, chemical dissolution, and a combination of both. The combined approach proved to be the most reliable and safe, as it both fragments the clots and dissolves the resulting pieces. Using X-ray guidance, the tiny robots can precisely target clots within intricate blood vessels. In a recent study published in Applied Physics Reviews, the researchers demonstrated the potential of these microrobots for precise, minimally invasive clot removal. During their experiments, the robots were able to remove enough of a blood clot in the iliac artery, sourced from sheep, to restore blood flow. The iliac artery was chosen due to its straight and accessible structure, which made it an ideal model for testing. Beyond just breaking up blood clots and restoring blood flow, the technology also shows promise for other applications, such as targeted drug delivery. The robots can deliver medication directly to specific areas in the body, reducing the risk of side effects in unaffected regions.

“These robots are designed to swim and perform surgeries deep inside the body, but researchers have been limited to using clear models and video cameras, or ultrasonic probes with limited range," said Aaron Becker, researcher at the University of Houston. “Real-time X-ray guidance of these tiny robots is an essential leap forward in this area. We’ve long imagined what it looks like, but now we have 3D reconstructions of blood clots as the robot dissolves them.”

Related Links:
University of Twente
Radboud University Medical Center 

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Tablet Cart
Tryten P1
New
Bone Marrow Biopsy Needle
BEST-LISAS

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World-First Technology Uses Real-Time ECG Signal Analysis for Accurate CVAD Plac...
Smart Sensor Enables Precise, Self-Powered Tracking of Healing Wounds
AI Outperforms Humans at Analyzing Long-Term ECG Recordings
Image: The AI model is designed to predict a person’s biological age based on ECG data (Photo courtesy of American Heart Association)

AI Model Could Use ECG Tests to Detect Premature Aging and Cognitive Decline

Stroke can accelerate age-related cognitive decline, impacting an individual's quality of life and daily functioning. An electrocardiogram (ECG) records the electrical activity of the heart, with each... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Image: Integrating advanced data analytics into clinical practice to improve patient care (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Mass General Brigham Collaborate on Improving Patient Care with Live AI-Powered Insights

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) and Mass General Brigham (Cambridge, MA, USA) have formed a strategic partnership to develop and implement advanced data infrastructure and artificial intelligence... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE