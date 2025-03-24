We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Ultra-Powerful MRI Scans Enable Life-Changing Surgery in Treatment-Resistant Epileptic Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: Comparison showing 3T and 7T scans for the same participant (Photo courtesy of P Simon Jones/University of Cambridge)
Image: Comparison showing 3T and 7T scans for the same participant (Photo courtesy of P Simon Jones/University of Cambridge)

Approximately 360,000 individuals in the UK suffer from focal epilepsy, a condition in which seizures spread from one part of the brain. Around a third of these patients experience persistent seizures despite taking medication, and surgery remains the only treatment capable of curing their condition. Epileptic seizures are the sixth leading cause of hospital admissions. For surgeons to perform the necessary operation, they must accurately identify the brain lesions (damaged tissue) responsible for triggering seizures. By visualizing these lesions on MRI scans, surgeons can significantly increase the chances of the patient being seizure-free after surgery. Ultra-high-field 7T MRI scanners provide much higher resolution scans than the NHS’s standard 3T MRI scanners, enabling better detection of these lesions in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy. However, most NHS hospitals use even lower field strength, such as 1.5T scanners. Despite the advantages of 7T MRI, these scans are prone to signal dropouts, particularly in the temporal lobes, which is the area most commonly affected by epilepsy. Now, a new study published in Epilepsia has presented a technique to address this issue.

The research team from the University of Cambridge’s Wolfson Brain Imaging Centre (Cambridge, UK), in collaboration with colleagues from Université Paris-Saclay (Paris, France), applied a technique called ‘parallel transmit,’ which uses eight transmitters instead of the usual single transmitter to avoid the signal dropouts. The team tested this method with 31 drug-resistant epilepsy patients to assess whether the parallel transmit 7T scanner could outperform conventional 3T scanners in detecting brain lesions. Their findings revealed that the parallel transmit 7T scanner uncovered previously undetected structural lesions in nine patients. It also confirmed suspected lesions identified with the 3T scanner in four patients, and showed that suspected lesions in another four patients were not present. In more than half of the cases (57%), the parallel transmit 7T scans provided clearer images than the standard single-transmit 7T scans, while the remaining cases produced equally clear images.

Single-transmit scanners never surpassed the performance of parallel transmit scanners. Based on these results, the management of epilepsy was altered for more than half of the patients (18 patients, or 58%). Nine patients were offered surgery to remove the lesions, and one was recommended for laser interstitial thermal therapy, a procedure that uses heat to eliminate the lesion. For three patients, the scans revealed more complex lesions, which meant surgery was no longer an option. Five patients with larger or differently located lesions were offered stereotactic electroencephalography (sEEG), a procedure involving electrodes inserted into the brain to pinpoint the lesions. While sEEG is typically not used due to its cost and invasiveness, the detailed 7T scans made it feasible for the patients most likely to benefit from it. When patients were asked about their experience with the procedure, they reported only minor and occasional discomfort, such as dizziness when entering the scanner and increased claustrophobia due to the head coil. This suggests that parallel transmit 7T MRI is generally well tolerated by patients.

“Having epilepsy that doesn’t respond to anti-seizure medications can have a huge impact on patients’ lives, often affecting their independence and their ability to maintain a job. We know we can cure many of these patients, but that requires us to be able to pinpoint exactly where in the brain is the root of their seizures,” said Dr. Thomas Cope from the University’s Department of Clinical Neurosciences, and a Consultant Neurologist at CUH. “7T scanners have shown promise over the past few years since their introduction, and now, thanks to this new technique, more epilepsy patients will be eligible for life-changing surgery.”

Related Links:
Wolfson Brain Imaging Centre
Université Paris-Saclay

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Examination Light
Avante Vista Flex
New
Tablet Cart
Tryten P1

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Sensory T-Shirt Monitors Patient’s Vitals After Urological Surgery for Cancer
Super-Sensitive Radar Technology Warns of Serious Heart Issues
Thermal Imaging Could Accurately Track Vital Signs for Early Disease Detection
Image: A close-up of the hydrogel micro needle prototype (Photo courtesy of Angelica Marie Sanchez/University of Waterloo)

Painless Diabetes Patch to Replace Needle Pricks

A painless patch that continuously sends a person’s health status to their phone could lead to the commercialization of a healthcare breakthrough for continuous monitoring of blood glucose, ketone, lactate,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Higher Electrode Density Improves Epilepsy Surgery by Pinpointing Where Seizures...
Open-Source Tool Optimizes Placement of Visual Brain Implants
Easy-To-Apply Gel Could Prevent Formation of Post-Surgical Abdominal Adhesions
Image: High-accuracy AR guidance for intracranial drain placement using standalone head-worn navigation system (Photo courtesy of Neurosurgery, DOI: 10.1227/neu.0000000000003401)

Headset-Based AR Navigation System Improves EVD Placement

Traditional neuronavigation systems are limited to the operating room due to their large size and lack of portability. Additionally, these systems often require surgeons to mentally convert 2D information... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE