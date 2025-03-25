We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




High Resolution Ultrasound Speeds Up Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: microUS-guided biopsy can identify prostate cancer as effectively as MRI-guided biopsy (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: microUS-guided biopsy can identify prostate cancer as effectively as MRI-guided biopsy (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Each year, approximately one million prostate cancer biopsies are conducted across Europe, with similar numbers in the USA and around 100,000 in Canada. Most of these biopsies are performed using MRI images combined with conventional ultrasound, allowing urologists to directly target potential tumors for more accurate diagnoses. However, the process of MRI-guided biopsy involves two steps: first, an MRI scan, followed by an ultrasound-guided biopsy. This procedure requires multiple hospital visits and specialist radiological expertise to interpret the MRI images and align them with the ultrasound. Now, an international clinical trial has demonstrated that biopsies guided by high-resolution ultrasound are just as effective as those using MRI for diagnosing prostate cancer.

Known as micro-ultrasound, this technology is less expensive and easier to use compared to MRI. It could greatly accelerate diagnosis, reduce the need for multiple hospital visits, and free up MRI resources for other purposes, as per the findings of the trial led by researchers at the University of Toronto (Toronto, ON, Canada). Micro-ultrasound operates at a higher frequency than traditional ultrasound, providing three times the resolution, which captures detail comparable to MRI scans for targeted biopsies. Urologists and oncologists can quickly learn to use the technique and interpret the images, especially if they are already experienced with conventional ultrasound. Micro-ultrasound is not only cheaper to acquire and operate than MRI, but it could also allow imaging and biopsies to be completed in a single appointment, even in non-hospital settings.

The OPTIMUM trial is the first randomized study to compare micro-ultrasound (microUS)-guided biopsy with MRI-guided biopsy for prostate cancer detection. The trial involved 677 men who underwent biopsies at 19 hospitals across Canada, the USA, and Europe. Half of the participants had MRI-guided biopsies, a third received both microUS-guided biopsy followed by MRI-guided biopsy, and the remaining patients only had the microUS-guided biopsy. The results of the OPTIMUM trial were presented at the European Association of Urology Congress in Madrid and published in JAMA. The microUS technique was found to be as effective as MRI-guided biopsy, with nearly identical detection rates across all three groups. Even in the group that received both types of biopsies, microUS identified the majority of significant cancers. According to the researchers, the results of the OPTIMUM trial could have a similar transformative impact as the initial introduction of MRI technology.

“When MRI first emerged and you could image prostate cancer accurately for the first time to do targeted biopsies, that was a gamechanger. But MRI isn’t perfect. It’s expensive. It can be challenging to get access to it quickly. It requires a lot of experience to interpret properly. And it uses gadolinium which has some toxicity. Not all patients can have MRI, if they have replacement hips or pacemakers for example,” said Laurence Klotz, Professor of Surgery at the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine and the Sunnybrook Chair of Prostate Cancer Research. “But we now know that microUS can give as good a diagnostic accuracy as MRI and that is also game changing. It means you can offer a one stop shop, where patients are scanned, then biopsied immediately if required. There’s no toxicity. There are no exclusions. It’s much cheaper and more accessible. And it frees up MRIs for hips and knees and all the other things they’re needed for.”

Related Links:
University of Toronto

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Video Uretero-Renoscope
Olympus URF-V3/V3R
New
Pressure Monitoring Mattress
Entrix NX

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Painless Diabetes Patch to Replace Needle Pricks
Sensory T-Shirt Monitors Patient’s Vitals After Urological Surgery for Cancer
Super-Sensitive Radar Technology Warns of Serious Heart Issues
Image: A young woman completes a 30-second health scan using the Anura MagicMirror (Photo courtesy of Nuralogix)

Smart Mirror Generates AI-Powered Health Insights by Analyzing Facial Blood Flow

A first-of-its-kind tabletop smart mirror analyzes facial blood flow information to accurately calculate a host of vital signs and disease risk assessments. Nuralogix (Toronto, ON, Canada) has unveiled... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Headset-Based AR Navigation System Improves EVD Placement
Higher Electrode Density Improves Epilepsy Surgery by Pinpointing Where Seizures...
Open-Source Tool Optimizes Placement of Visual Brain Implants
Image: The affordable sensing system aims to restore sense of touch in minimally invasive surgery (Photo courtesy of IEEE Access, DOI: 10.1109/ACCESS.2025.3550948)

Novel Sensing System Restores Missing Sense of Touch in Minimally Invasive Surgery

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is characterized by small incisions, which help reduce pain, minimize recovery time, and lower the risk of infection. However, traditional MIS tools lack the surgeon’s... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE