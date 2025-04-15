We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

World's First AI Surgical Guidance Platform Allows Surgeons to Measure Success in Real-Time

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Apr 2025
Image: The Paradigm AI surgical guidance platform has received its second FDA clearance (Photo courtesy of Proprio)
Surgeons have always faced challenges in measuring their progress toward surgical goals during procedures. Traditionally, obtaining measurements required stepping out of the sterile environment to perform X-rays and CT scans, which caused significant delays, especially while patients were under anesthesia and potentially losing blood. As a result, surgeons often opted to proceed without these mid-surgery measurements, relying on preoperative data for planning and postoperative data to assess if their goals were met. Now, a groundbreaking technology enables real-time, 3D dynamic, and segmental visualization of anatomy, allowing surgeons to measure success as they perform surgery for the first time in history.

Proprio’s (Seattle, WA, USA) artificial intelligence (AI) guidance platform for surgery, Paradigm, revolutionizes traditional surgical navigation technologies that often distract the surgical team and disrupt the flow of the procedure. Paradigm is the first system to incorporate light field technology in spine surgery navigation, providing surgeons with a real-time 3D view of both the anatomy and the surgical site. The platform uses an advanced suite of sensors to capture high-definition multimodal intraoperative images and integrates them with preoperative scans. This approach allows surgeons to access valuable data, such as intraoperative imaging and powerful visualization capabilities, without the use of harmful radiation or any disruption to their workflow.

Paradigm offers a solution to several of the frustrations that surgeons face today, including reducing radiation exposure, speeding up the workflow, enabling fast registration, and providing continuous data capture. Proprio’s real-time intraoperative measurements create a wealth of surgical data that is clean, labeled, and continually refined with surgeon input, providing the most accurate and complete view of the surgery. This data not only benefits the immediate procedure but also opens up new possibilities for training and clinical research. Proprio has already worked with hundreds of top surgeons in the fields of spine, neurology, and orthopedics, with each procedure, technique, and outcome contributing to the AI models, creating a digital legacy for future learning. The Paradigm system has recently received its second 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to include intraoperative measurements, marking a significant milestone in surgical technology.

"Evolving from highly educated guesswork to data-driven certainty with intraoperative measurements is game-changing," said Gabriel Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Proprio. "Working with the best surgeons, Proprio is reshaping what's possible in surgery and transforming healthcare with AI — not just automating tasks, but improving cognitive calibration, optimizing workflows for operating teams, robotics, and devices, while reducing the risk of adverse events. Our mission is to set a new standard of care that is 10 times more accessible and dramatically improves lives. Giving surgeons the visibility and data they need precisely when they need it is a huge leap forward in achieving our goals."

Proprio

