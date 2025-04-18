We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Pioneering Sutureless Coronary Bypass Technology to Eliminate Open-Chest Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Apr 2025
Print article
Image: The Elana Heart Bypass System is designed to make suturing obsolete (Photo courtesy of AMT Medical)
Image: The Elana Heart Bypass System is designed to make suturing obsolete (Photo courtesy of AMT Medical)

In patients with coronary artery disease, certain blood vessels may be narrowed or blocked, requiring a stent or a bypass (also known as diversion) to restore blood flow to the heart. Bypass surgeries typically yield great results in the short to medium term, but long-term success can be hampered by the failure of the connection between the two blood vessels. During a standard bypass procedure, this connection is manually sutured by the surgeon. Now, a breakthrough technology is poised to transform coronary artery bypass surgery by eliminating the need for suturing altogether.

AMT Medical (Ede, The Netherlands) is pioneering the development of the ELANA Heart Bypass System, a minimally invasive solution that could replace traditional open-heart bypass surgery. This system is designed to eventually enable robot-assisted, keyhole surgeries that are compatible with leading surgical robots. The ELANA Heart Bypass System will allow surgeons to perform advanced coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) using arterial grafts, rather than venous ones, through small chest incisions, without stopping the heart or using a heart-lung machine. This approach eliminates stroke risks and other complications, and also shortens postoperative recovery times, marking a stark contrast to conventional methods that require sternotomy (chest cracking), complex suturing, and prolonged recovery. Moreover, the new system aims to reduce the overall costs of CABG procedures.

The sutureless anastomosis technique used in this system incorporates a proprietary clip and an excimer laser to connect blood vessels without the need for manual suturing, ensuring precise, rapid, and consistent graft integration while reducing complications. Furthermore, when employed in a robotic setting, the system achieves more than a 50% cost reduction. This reduction is driven by shorter operating room times, decreased hospital stays (with patients able to go home within days), fewer complications, and quicker surgeon proficiency compared to traditional CABG methods. Currently, AMT Medical is focused on completing its European first-in-human trial to assess the system during open chest CABG procedures with a beating heart. The results of this trial are expected to be available by the end of 2025 and will be shared with the surgical community. With these results, AMT anticipates obtaining CE Marking by 2026 for use during open surgical CABG procedures, either through sternotomy or via minimally invasive thoracotomy (MIDCAB). In addition, clinical trials are planned to commence in the United States, both for open and robotic settings.

“By enabling same-day discharge bypass procedures, we’re not just improving outcomes – we’re redefining cardiovascular care,” said Rutger Tulleken, CEO & Co-Founder of AMT Medical.

Related Links:
AMT Medical

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Double Door Pharmacy Refrigerator
iPR256-GX
New
Electrocardiograph
BeneHeart R700/R900

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Cannula Delivery System Enables Targeted Delivery of Imaging Agents and Drugs...
Novel Intrabronchial Method Delivers Cell Therapies in Critically Ill Patients on...
Generative AI Technology Detects Heart Disease Earlier Than Conventional Methods...
Image: The Atmo Gas Capsule measures gases as it travels through the GI tract and transmits the data wirelessly (Photo courtesy of Atmo Biosciences)

Ingestible Smart Capsule for Chemical Sensing in the Gut Moves Closer to Market

Intestinal gases are associated with several health conditions, including colon cancer, irritable bowel syndrome, and inflammatory bowel disease, and they have the potential to serve as crucial biomarkers... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE