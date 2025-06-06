We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal IBA Group

Download Mobile App




New Model Reveals Optimal Positioning of Orthopedic Screws in Fractures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Jun 2025

Surgical screws are critical tools in orthopedic procedures, used to stabilize fractured bones and hold them together during healing. More...

However, under everyday physical stress, these screws can loosen or fail—posing significant risks to patient recovery. Until now, predicting which screws are at risk has been a challenge, largely due to the inability to simulate real bodily stress before implantation. Researchers have now developed a new method that uses high-resolution micro-CT imaging and mechanical testing to accurately predict screw stability before surgery, potentially reducing complications and improving surgical outcomes.

The method was developed by researchers at the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences (Krems an der Donau, Austria) by combining advanced imaging techniques with mechanical stress simulations to study how bone structure affects screw stability, aiming to offer a predictive tool that could guide surgeons in planning more secure implant placements. Using micro-computed tomography (micro-CT), the team analyzed 100 bone samples taken from pigs, whose bone structure closely resembles that of humans. These samples were scanned to map detailed bone structures around planned implant sites. After implanting the screws, the team subjected them to ten different loading scenarios, including axial, shear, and mixed stress conditions that mimic routine physical activities such as walking or lifting.

Six bone parameters were measured, with bone volume (BV) and bone volume fraction (BV/TV) emerging as the strongest indicators of how much force the screws could withstand before failure. With this data, the researchers developed two statistical models to predict screw stability. One model used bone volume alone, while the other combined multiple bone parameters in a stepwise regression. Both demonstrated strong predictive power, explaining between 70–90% of the variation in screw failure across samples.

The outcomes, published in the journal J Mech Behav Biomed Mater, confirm the models’ ability to assess the risk of failure in advance, offering a reliable way to guide orthopedic planning and avoid complications like screw loosening or fracture. The study paves the way for more personalized orthopedic care, especially for vulnerable groups such as elderly individuals or those with osteoporosis. By identifying the most stable screw positions based on patient-specific bone structure, surgeons could make better-informed decisions, potentially improving healing outcomes and reducing the need for repeat surgeries.


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Mammography System (Analog)
MAM VENUS
New
3-Channel ECG Event Recorder
ECG Time S
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Breath Analysis Enables Precise Anesthesia Dosing in Children Undergoing Surgery...
Eye Wear Breakthrough Integrates Advanced Nanomaterials in Smart Wearables and M...
New Device Uses Magnets to Capture Disease-Fighting T Cells and Make Them Glow
Image: Optimizing gold nanoparticles can improve medical imaging, drug delivery, and cancer therapy (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Optimized Gold Nanoparticles to Improve Drug Delivery, Cancer Therapy and Imaging

Health care professionals utilize gold nanoparticles for a variety of medical purposes, including diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment. Gold is an ideal material for these applications due to its b... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
Image: Medtronic has entered into a new distribution agreement for the Corsano multi-parameter wearable (Photo courtesy of Corsano)

Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has entered into a new strategic partnership with Corsano Health (Den Haag, The Netherlands) for exclusive European distribution rights to a medically-certified multi-parameter... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE