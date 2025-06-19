We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

First Ever Device Diagnoses Life-Threatening Complication Post-Cardiac Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Jun 2025

Cardiac tamponade is a rare but life-threatening complication that can occur after cardiac surgery, often developing rapidly and unpredictably once the patient has left the operating room. More...

It is caused by the accumulation of blood and fluid around the heart, compressing it and impairing its ability to pump effectively. This leads to reduced cardiac output and, if left undetected, can cause shock or even death. Diagnosis is particularly challenging, as symptoms can mimic other types of heart failure and often occur late at night in intensive care. To address this critical diagnostic gap, researchers have developed the world’s first device specifically designed to monitor cardiac function and detect tamponade early after surgery.

The device, named PerDeCT, has been developed by Fallouh Healthcare (Birmingham, UK), a University of Birmingham spinout, along with its partner Medical University of Vienna (Vienna, Austria). The PerDeCT system features a balloon and probe inserted into the pericardial sac during surgery. It monitors cardiac output and identifies early signs of tamponade by analysing the trend in the relationship between balloon inflation and heart efficiency. This allows for continuous monitoring of cardiac function, with the ability to detect fluid accumulation that could compromise the heart. Once the patient has recovered, the device can be safely withdrawn through the skin, making it minimally invasive.

The technology represents a major advancement by combining simplicity with precision. Designed to function like a smart drain, PerDeCT provides a low-cost, real-time monitoring solution for every cardiac surgery patient. It overcomes two long-standing challenges in cardiac care: the risk-benefit trade-off of existing monitoring tools and the difficulty of diagnosing tamponade before irreversible damage occurs. Fallouh Healthcare is currently developing the prototype under Good Laboratory Practice standards to ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines. Plans are already underway for the first clinical trial of PerDeCT in both the UK and Austria. This trial will pave the way for future regulatory approval and widespread clinical adoption. If successful, PerDeCT could transform how postoperative cardiac patients are monitored, enabling timely intervention and significantly improving patient outcomes.

“We invented PerDeCT because there are currently no devices that provide an accurate diagnosis, or indicate the patient is on a trajectory where tamponade is likely to occur,” said Dr. Hazem Fallouh, a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon and the founder of Fallouh Healthcare. “As many as 3 in 10 of all deaths that immediately follow post-cardiac surgery are thought to be due to tamponade and we are confident the device can save lives, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the overall costs of cardiac surgery.”

Related Links:
Fallouh Healthcare
Medical University of Vienna


